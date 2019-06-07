2019 Women's World Cup goals: France's Wendie Renard, tallest player of the tournament, scores twice to lead all players

The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup kicked off on Friday -- stream the entire tournament in crystal clear 4K via fuboTV (Try for free) -- and it didn't take long for the first goal to arrive. France, the hosts of the tournament, taking on South Korea in Group A, got the opening goal from their star Eugenie Le Sommer just nine minutes before Wendie Renard became top scorer of the competition with two headers from a corner in a 4-0 win.

Here are the top scorers of the tournament so far:

Top scorer with 2 goals: Wendie Renard, France

The French defender is the tallest player in the tournament and on Friday's opening match, she capitalized on her height and leaping skills to head home two goals for Les Bleus.

RENARD MAKES IT TWO!



The tallest player at the #FIFAWWC rises above everyone to double the lead for France. 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/NyG5GIpVlh — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 7, 2019

1 goal: Eugenie le Sommer, France; Amandine Henry, France.