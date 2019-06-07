2019 Women's World Cup goals: France's Wendie Renard, tallest player of the tournament, scores twice to lead all players
The French defender rose over all her opponents to bag a brace in the opening match of the tournament
The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup kicked off on Friday -- stream the entire tournament in crystal clear 4K via fuboTV (Try for free) -- and it didn't take long for the first goal to arrive. France, the hosts of the tournament, taking on South Korea in Group A, got the opening goal from their star Eugenie Le Sommer just nine minutes before Wendie Renard became top scorer of the competition with two headers from a corner in a 4-0 win.
Here are the top scorers of the tournament so far:
Top scorer with 2 goals: Wendie Renard, France
The French defender is the tallest player in the tournament and on Friday's opening match, she capitalized on her height and leaping skills to head home two goals for Les Bleus.
1 goal: Eugenie le Sommer, France; Amandine Henry, France.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Nigeria vs. Norway preview
Both teams have the chance to make a run but need to start off well
-
Complete Women's World Cup standings
Who will be crowned champions of the universe this summer in France?
-
Women's World Cup schedule by date
The FIFA Women's World Cup in France began on Friday, June 7 in Paris
-
Spain vs. South Africa odds, picks
The Soccerbot model is up 2,000 percent on its picks and just locked in plays for Saturday's...
-
Women's World Cup complete venue guide
A look at where each of the tournament's 52 games will be played
-
LIVE: France vs. South Korea
France scored three goals in the opening 45 minutes of the first match of the 2019 FIFA Women's...