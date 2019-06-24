2019 Women's World Cup goals: USA Soccer's Alex Morgan tied for Golden Boot lead heading into quarterfinals

U.S. women's national team star striker Alex Morgan may only need a goal or two more to clinch the Golden Boot at the 2019 World Cup. That's because Golden Boot co-leader Sam Kerr and Australia were eliminated by Norway on Saturday. Morgan has five goals and has scored them all in one game -- the USWNT's 13-0 rout of Thailand in the team's tournament opener.

England's Ellen White is the only player remaining in the tournament who also has at least four goals. Morgan's United States teammates, Carli Lloyd and Megan Rapinoe, both have three goals. Here's a full look at the top scorers of the tournament with round of 16 action continuing on Monday.

• 5 goals scored ⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽

Alex Morgan (United States)

The United States opened its Women's World Cup campaign on Tuesday with a record-setting 13-goal performance against Thailand. Alex Morgan scored five of the 13 goals on the night, matching Michelle Akers' single-game Women's World Cup record. Here's a look at her fifth goal:

ALEX MORGAN FOR THE RECORD! 😱😱@alexmorgan13's 5th ties Michelle Akers' single-game #FIFAWWC record ... and makes it 12-0 USA! pic.twitter.com/52Z0ePG6vI — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

Sam Kerr (Australia)

Kerr is Australia's star, and she showed up in a huge way in the Matildas' final group stage game. Kerr scored all four of Australia's goals in a 4-1 win over Jamaica, but now she can't add to her tally with the elimination to Norway in penalty kicks.

There's FOUR for Sam Kerr!



She forces the mistake from the goalkeeper and extends Australia's lead. pic.twitter.com/Y6QqMdcAkU — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 18, 2019

• 4 goals scored ⚽⚽⚽⚽

Cristiane (Brazil)

She started off the tournament well but will stay at four goals after Brazil was eliminated by France on Sunday.

Ellen White (England)

The English forward got a goal for England on Sunday as the team advanced to the quarterfinals after beating Cameroon 3-0.

3 goals scored ⚽⚽⚽

Cristiana Girelli (Italy)

Girelli tossed herself into the goal scorer race with a hat trick against Jamaica. She had nine career goals for the national team entering this game and boosted it greatly with her clinical showing.

Megan Rapinoe (United States)

Rapinoe scored two penalty kick goals as the United States edged Spain, 2-1, in the round of 16. The second one was the game-winner, coming in the 76th minute.

Carli Lloyd (United States)

Lloyd got the start at the top for the U.S. against Chile in the second game, and the veteran made history. Lloyd set the Women's World Cup by scoring in her sixth consecutive tournament game. She opened the scoring with a left-footed strike and added a second goal in the first half for good measure. Here's her record-setting goal:

WHAT A GOAL FROM CARLI LLOYD! 💪🇺🇸



Dream start for the USA! pic.twitter.com/txYUkQTCTN — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2019

Wendie Renard (France)

Renard picked up her third goal of the tournament against Nigeria on a penalty kick. She initially missed the attempt, but VAR ruled the keeper left her line early, giving Renard another shot. She didn't miss twice.

Renard takes advantage of the second chance penalty and gives France the late lead! #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/sdys2TRqso — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 17, 2019

Sara Dabritz (Germany)

Jennifer Hermoso (Spain)

2 goals scored ⚽⚽

Eugenie Le Sommer (France)



Valerie Gauvin (France)

Amandine Henry (France)

Barbara Bonansea (Italy)



Rose Lavelle (United States)

Sam Mewis (United States)

Lindsey Horan (United States)

Aurora Galli (Italy)

Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands)

Kosovare Asllani (Sweden)



Alexandra Popp (Germany)



Marta (Brazil)

Ajara Nchout (Cameroon)

Isabell Herlovsen (Norway)

• 1 goal scored ⚽

There are 49 different players who have scored one goal in this tournament, while there have also been eight own goals.