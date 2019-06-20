2019 Women's World Cup goals: USA's Alex Morgan, Australia's Sam Kerr tied for Golden Boot lead after group stage
Both of the stars have found the back of the net five times
U.S. women's national team striker Alex Morgan is the favorite to take home the Golden Boot at the 2019 Women's World Cup after scoring five times in her team's first game vs. Thailand. The American star did not even play in the USWNT's second game vs. Chile and was taken off at half time in the win over Sweden, yet she is still tied for first place.
Here are the top scorers of the tournament so far:
• 5 goals scored ⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽
- Alex Morgan (United States)
The United States opened its Women's World Cup campaign on Tuesday with a record-setting 13-goal performance against Thailand. Alex Morgan scored five of the 13 goals on the night, matching Michelle Akers' single-game Women's World Cup record. Here's a look at her fifth goal:
- Sam Kerr (Australia)
Kerr is Australia's star, and she showed up in a huge way in the Matildas' final gourp stage game. Kerr scored all four of Australia's goals in a 4-1 win over Jamaica -- a victory that saw the team finish second in Group C thanks to goal differential. The performance also saw Kerr tie Morgan for the lead in the Golden Boot race and make things more interesting as the knockout stage begins. Here's her fourth and final goal from Tuesday:
• 4 goals scored ⚽⚽⚽⚽
- Cristiane (Brazil)
Cristiane is Brazil's second all-time leading women's goal scorer and came up big against Jamaica in the first game when the team needed her the most after Marta was unable to play the opening match due to injury. Here are the match highlights:
She went on to add another goal in the 3-2 loss to Australia on Thursday and appears to be Morgan's top competition for the award.
3 goals scored ⚽⚽⚽
- Cristiana Girelli (Italy)
Girelli tossed herself into the goal scorer race with a hat trick against Jamaica. She had nine career goals for the national team entering this game and boosted it greatly with her clinical showing.
- Carli Lloyd (USA)
Lloyd got the start at the top for the U.S. against Chile on Sunday, and the veteran made history. Lloyd set the Women's World Cup by scoring in her sixth consecutive tournament game. She opened the scoring with a left-footed strike and added a second goal in the first half for good measure. Here's her record-setting goal:
- Wendie Renard (France)
Renard picked up her third goal of the tournament against Nigeria on a penalty kick. She initially missed the attempt, but VAR ruled the keeper left her line early, giving Renard another shot. She didn't miss twice.
- Ellen White (England)
The English forward added to her tally on Wednesday with both of England's goals in the 2-0 win over Japan to win the group, coming up clutch for Phil Neville's squad:
2 goals scored ⚽⚽
- Eugenie Le Sommer (France)
- Jennifer Hermoso (Spain)
- Barbara Bonansea (Italy)
- Rose Lavelle (United States)
- Sam Mewis (United States)
- Lindsey Horan (United States)
- Aurora Galli (Italy)
- Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands)
- Kosovare Asllani (Sweden)
- Sara Daebritz (Germany)
- Marta (Brazil)
- Ajara Nchout (Cameroon)
• 1 goal scored ⚽
There are 48 different players who have scored one goal in this tournament, while there have also been eight own goals.
