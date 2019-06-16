2019 Women's World Cup goals: USWNT's Alex Morgan leads Golden Boot race over Brazil's Cristiane, Carli Lloyd

U.S. women's national team striker Alex Morgan is far and away the favorite to take home the Golden Boot at the 2019 Women's World Cup, and how could she not be after scoring five in the first game? The American star did not even play in the USWNT's second game vs. Chile, but she still leads all scorers entering the final round of the group stage. Morgan does have some competition though with recent performances from Brazil's Cristiane and her own teammate, Carli Lloyd. Morgan will have the chance to pad her lead when the U.S. faces Sweden on Thursday.

Here are the top scorers of the tournament so far:

• 5 goals scored ⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽

Alex Morgan (United States)

The United States opened its Women's World Cup campaign on Tuesday with a record-setting 13-goal performance against Thailand. Alex Morgan scored five of the 13 goals on the night, matching Michelle Akers' single-game Women's World Cup record. Here's a look at her fifth goal:

ALEX MORGAN FOR THE RECORD! 😱😱@alexmorgan13's 5th ties Michelle Akers' single-game #FIFAWWC record ... and makes it 12-0 USA! pic.twitter.com/52Z0ePG6vI — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

• 4 goals scored ⚽⚽⚽⚽

Cristiane (Brazil)

Cristiane is Brazil's second all-time leading women's goal scorer and came up big against Jamaica in the first game when the team needed her the most after Marta was unable to play the opening match due to injury. Here are the match highlights:





She went on to add another goal in the 3-2 loss to Australia on Thursday and appears to be Morgan's top competition for the award.

3 goals scored ⚽⚽⚽

Cristiana Girelli (Italy)

Girelli tossed herself into the goal scorer race with a hat trick against Jamaica. She had nine career goals for the national team entering this game and boosted it greatly with her clinical showing.

HAT TRICK! 🇮🇹



Cristiana Girelli becomes the first Italian to score a hat trick at the #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/XT8Qc1fbyy — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 14, 2019

Carli Lloyd (USA)

Lloyd got the start at the top for the U.S. against Chile on Sunday, and the veteran made history. Lloyd set the Women's World Cup by scoring in her sixth consecutive tournament game. She opened the scoring with a left-footed strike and added a second goal in the first half for good measure. Here's her record-setting goal:

WHAT A GOAL FROM CARLI LLOYD! 💪🇺🇸



Dream start for the USA! pic.twitter.com/txYUkQTCTN — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2019

2 goals scored ⚽⚽

Eugenie Le Sommer (France)



Wendie Renard (France)

Jennifer Hermoso (Spain)

Barbara Bonansea (Italy)

Rose Lavelle (United States)

Sam Mewis (United States)

Aurora Galli (Italy)

Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands)

Kosovare Asllani (Sweden)



• 1 goal scored ⚽

There are 37 different players that have scored one goal in this tournament, while there have also been four own goals.