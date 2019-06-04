2019 Women's World Cup odds, predictions: Advanced projection model picks which country wins every group
The Soccerbot model picks which countries will win their groups at the 2019 Women's World Cup
The 2019 Women's World Cup features 24 teams with aspirations of being crowned champion this summer. The USA will look to defend its title and enters the 2019 Women's World Cup as the favorite at 5-2, followed closely by the host nation France at 7-2 in the latest 2019 Women's World Cup odds. Play gets underway from France on June 7 and will conclude with the final match on July 7. The competition will feature six groups consisting of four teams. Every team will play three matches in the group stage, with the top two teams in each group advancing to the knockout phase. While only a handful of nations have a realistic shot to hoist the trophy, Vegas has released odds on who will win each group at the Women's World Cup 2019. For example, France is a -550 favorite to win Group A, meaning it would take a $550 wager on the host nation to win their group to return $100. Before you make your predictions on which teams will win their respective groups, you need to see the top 2019 Women's World Cup picks from European football expert David Sumpter.
Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote Soccermatics, the book that shows how math works inside the game. Together with experienced analysts, Professor Sumpter developed the powerful "Soccerbot" model.
The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.
And the model crushed the 2018 World Cup, returning a healthy profit to anyone who followed it. The model correctly predicted draws in regulation for Spain-Russia (+280), Croatia-Denmark (+225) and England-Colombia (+215) and was all over France beating Uruguay in regulation to reach the semifinals, not to mention Brazil and Belgium cruising in their Round of 16 matchups.
Now, the model has set its sights on the probability of each team winning its respective group at the 2019 World Cup.
We can tell you the model is extremely high on USA to top Group F. Oddsmakers list the USA at -500 Women's World Cup group odds to win over Sweden (13-4), Chile (25-1) and Thailand (100-1).
The United States has won more Women's World Cup titles (three) than any other country after taking down the last tournament held four years ago. The Americans have taken part in every edition of the Women's World Cup and reached at least the semifinal stage in every appearance thus far. And they'll enter the 2019 Women's World Cup in excellent form.
In fact, the Americans have won their past three games by a combined score of 14-0. In their three most recent tune-up games, the USWNT won 6-0 over Belgium, 3-0 over South Africa and 5-0 over New Zealand. USA features an explosive offensive attack that is led by Alex Morgan, who scored her 100th career goal for the national team earlier this year.
The model says USA tops Group F in nearly 75 percent of simulations, so confidently back the USA to top their group at the 2019 Women's World Cup.
Sumpter has also identified an unsuspecting underdog that will top its respective group. Anyone who backs this team could hit it big.
So who wins each group at the 2019 Women's World Cup? And which underdog shocks the world and advances to the knockout stage? Check out the 2019 Women's World Cup odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see who Sumpter is picking to win each group, all from a European football expert who created a model that's returned a 2,000 percent profit on the bookmakers' closing odds.
Group A
France -550
Norway +500
South Korea +1200
Nigeria +3000
Group B
Germany -500
Spain +425
China +1200
South Africa +6000
Group C
Australia -110
Brazil +120
Italy +700
Jamaica +8000
Group D
England -175
Japan +150
Scotland +1500
Argentina +6000
Group E
Netherlands -110
Canada +110
New Zealand +1000
Cameroon +4000
Group F
USA -500
Sweden +325
Chile +2500
Thailand +10000
