2019 Women's World Cup odds, predictions: Advanced projection model picks which country wins every group

The 2019 Women's World Cup features 24 teams with aspirations of being crowned champion this summer. The USA will look to defend its title and enters the 2019 Women's World Cup as the favorite at 5-2, followed closely by the host nation France at 7-2 in the latest 2019 Women's World Cup odds. Play gets underway from France on June 7 and will conclude with the final match on July 7. The competition will feature six groups consisting of four teams. Every team will play three matches in the group stage, with the top two teams in each group advancing to the knockout phase. While only a handful of nations have a realistic shot to hoist the trophy, Vegas has released odds on who will win each group at the Women's World Cup 2019. For example, France is a -550 favorite to win Group A, meaning it would take a $550 wager on the host nation to win their group to return $100.

Now, the model has set its sights on the probability of each team winning its respective group at the 2019 World Cup.

We can tell you the model is extremely high on USA to top Group F. Oddsmakers list the USA at -500 Women's World Cup group odds to win over Sweden (13-4), Chile (25-1) and Thailand (100-1).

The United States has won more Women's World Cup titles (three) than any other country after taking down the last tournament held four years ago. The Americans have taken part in every edition of the Women's World Cup and reached at least the semifinal stage in every appearance thus far. And they'll enter the 2019 Women's World Cup in excellent form.

In fact, the Americans have won their past three games by a combined score of 14-0. In their three most recent tune-up games, the USWNT won 6-0 over Belgium, 3-0 over South Africa and 5-0 over New Zealand. USA features an explosive offensive attack that is led by Alex Morgan, who scored her 100th career goal for the national team earlier this year.

The model says USA tops Group F in nearly 75 percent of simulations, so confidently back the USA to top their group at the 2019 Women's World Cup.

Group A

France -550

Norway +500

South Korea +1200

Nigeria +3000

Group B

Germany -500

Spain +425

China +1200

South Africa +6000

Group C

Australia -110

Brazil +120

Italy +700

Jamaica +8000

Group D

England -175

Japan +150

Scotland +1500

Argentina +6000

Group E

Netherlands -110

Canada +110

New Zealand +1000

Cameroon +4000

Group F

USA -500

Sweden +325

Chile +2500

Thailand +10000