2019 Women's World Cup odds, predictions: Proven computer model picks which country wins every group

The eighth edition of the Women's World Cup gets underway on Friday, June 7, when host nation France squares off against South Korea at 3 p.m. ET. The 2019 Women's World Cup is shaping up to be one of the most highly-contested tournaments in recent history. In fact, the latest 2019 Women's World Cup odds list four teams going off with odds of 7-1 or shorter. The USA enters this summer's tournament as the defending champions and the top-ranked team in the FIFA rankings. The Americans have qualified for every edition of the Women's World Cup and have won three titles, more than any other nation. But in order to advance to the knockout stage of the 2019 Women's World Cup, teams must first advance past the group stage. While only a handful of nations have a realistic shot to hoist the trophy, Vegas has released odds on who will win each group at the Women's World Cup 2019. For example, USA is a -500 favorite to win Group F, meaning it would take a $500 wager on the Americans to win their group to return $100.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote Soccermatics, the book that shows how math works inside the game. Together with experienced analysts, Professor Sumpter developed the powerful "Soccerbot" model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

And the model crushed the 2018 World Cup, returning a healthy profit to anyone who followed it. The model correctly predicted draws in regulation for Spain-Russia (+280), Croatia-Denmark (+225) and England-Colombia (+215) and was all over France beating Uruguay in regulation to reach the semifinals, not to mention Brazil and Belgium cruising in their Round of 16 matchups.

Now, the model has set its sights on the probability of each team winning its respective group at the 2019 World Cup.

We can tell you the model is extremely high on France to top Group A. Oddsmakers list the host nation at -550 Women's World Cup group odds to win over Norway (5-1), South Korea (12-1) and Nigeria (30-1).

The French enter the 2019 Women's World Cup at No. 4 in the FIFA rankings, behind the USA, Germany and England. And the host nation will enter this summer's tournament confident they can make a deep run on their home soil. That's because the French have lost just one match in 2019, a 1-0 defeat to Germany in February. They've won five of their six matches thus far in 2019, which includes an impressive 3-1 victory over the USA in January.

The French will also bring a ton of experience and talent to this summer's tournament. Ten of the 23 players on the French roster played in the 2015 Women's World Cup, including forward Eugenie Le Sommer, who scored three goals in that competition, the most by any French player. Le Sommer is also coming off a spectacular season for Lyon, scoring 13 goals in 18 league matches.

The model says France tops Group A in nearly 70 percent of simulations, so confidently back the hosts to top their group at the 2019 Women's World Cup.

Group A

France -550

Norway +500

South Korea +1200

Nigeria +3000

Group B

Germany -500

Spain +425

China +1200

South Africa +6000

Group C

Australia -110

Brazil +120

Italy +700

Jamaica +8000

Group D

England -175

Japan +150

Scotland +1500

Argentina +6000

Group E

Netherlands -110

Canada +110

New Zealand +1000

Cameroon +4000

Group F

USA -500

Sweden +325

Chile +2500

Thailand +10000