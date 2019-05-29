2019 Women's World Cup odds, predictions: Proven computer model picks which country wins every group
The Soccerbot model picks which countries will win their groups at the 2019 Women's World Cup
The eighth edition of the Women's World Cup gets underway on Friday, June 7, when host nation France squares off against South Korea at 3 p.m. ET. The 2019 Women's World Cup is shaping up to be one of the most highly-contested tournaments in recent history. In fact, the latest 2019 Women's World Cup odds list four teams going off with odds of 7-1 or shorter. The USA enters this summer's tournament as the defending champions and the top-ranked team in the FIFA rankings. The Americans have qualified for every edition of the Women's World Cup and have won three titles, more than any other nation. But in order to advance to the knockout stage of the 2019 Women's World Cup, teams must first advance past the group stage. While only a handful of nations have a realistic shot to hoist the trophy, Vegas has released odds on who will win each group at the Women's World Cup 2019. For example, USA is a -500 favorite to win Group F, meaning it would take a $500 wager on the Americans to win their group to return $100. Before you make your predictions on which teams will win their respective groups, you need to see the top 2019 Women's World Cup picks from European football expert David Sumpter.
Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote Soccermatics, the book that shows how math works inside the game. Together with experienced analysts, Professor Sumpter developed the powerful "Soccerbot" model.
The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.
And the model crushed the 2018 World Cup, returning a healthy profit to anyone who followed it. The model correctly predicted draws in regulation for Spain-Russia (+280), Croatia-Denmark (+225) and England-Colombia (+215) and was all over France beating Uruguay in regulation to reach the semifinals, not to mention Brazil and Belgium cruising in their Round of 16 matchups.
Now, the model has set its sights on the probability of each team winning its respective group at the 2019 World Cup.
We can tell you the model is extremely high on France to top Group A. Oddsmakers list the host nation at -550 Women's World Cup group odds to win over Norway (5-1), South Korea (12-1) and Nigeria (30-1).
The French enter the 2019 Women's World Cup at No. 4 in the FIFA rankings, behind the USA, Germany and England. And the host nation will enter this summer's tournament confident they can make a deep run on their home soil. That's because the French have lost just one match in 2019, a 1-0 defeat to Germany in February. They've won five of their six matches thus far in 2019, which includes an impressive 3-1 victory over the USA in January.
The French will also bring a ton of experience and talent to this summer's tournament. Ten of the 23 players on the French roster played in the 2015 Women's World Cup, including forward Eugenie Le Sommer, who scored three goals in that competition, the most by any French player. Le Sommer is also coming off a spectacular season for Lyon, scoring 13 goals in 18 league matches.
The model says France tops Group A in nearly 70 percent of simulations, so confidently back the hosts to top their group at the 2019 Women's World Cup.
Sumpter has also identified an unsuspecting underdog that will top its respective group. Anyone who backs this team could hit it big.
So who wins each group at the 2019 Women's World Cup? And which underdog shocks the world and advances to the knockout stage? Check out the 2019 Women's World Cup odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see who Sumpter is picking to win each group, all from a European football expert who created a model that's returned a 2,000 percent profit on the bookmakers' closing odds.
Group A
France -550
Norway +500
South Korea +1200
Nigeria +3000
Group B
Germany -500
Spain +425
China +1200
South Africa +6000
Group C
Australia -110
Brazil +120
Italy +700
Jamaica +8000
Group D
England -175
Japan +150
Scotland +1500
Argentina +6000
Group E
Netherlands -110
Canada +110
New Zealand +1000
Cameroon +4000
Group F
USA -500
Sweden +325
Chile +2500
Thailand +10000
