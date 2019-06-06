2019 Women's World Cup odds, top predictions: Advanced model picks which country wins every group

The United States Women's National Team will put its No. 1 FIFA ranking on the line as it looks to defend its title at the 2019 Women's World Cup. The Americans won their third World Cup title back in 2015 and they're the 5-2 favorites to win their fourth this summer. However, host France is one of several notable contenders standing in their way. The French are listed at 7-2 in the latest 2019 Women's World Cup odds, while the Olympic champion Germans are at 11-2. All three of those squads are considerable favorites to win their respective groups, with Germany listed at -500 (risk $500 to return $100) to advance from the group stage and France at -550 and the USA at -500. But before you make predictions on who gets past the group stage, be sure to check out the 2019 Women's World Cup group picks from European soccer expert David Sumpter's Soccerbot model.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote Soccermatics, the book that shows how math works inside the game. Together with experienced analysts, Professor Sumpter developed the powerful "Soccerbot" model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

And the model crushed the 2018 World Cup, returning a healthy profit to anyone who followed it. The model correctly predicted draws in regulation for Spain-Russia (+280), Croatia-Denmark (+225) and England-Colombia (+215) and was all over France beating Uruguay in regulation to reach the semifinals, not to mention Brazil and Belgium cruising in their Round of 16 matchups.

Now, the model has set its sights on the probability of each team winning its respective group at the 2019 World Cup.

We can tell you the model is extremely high on Germany to top Group B. Oddsmakers list the Germany at -500 Women's World Cup group odds to win over Spain (+425), China (+1200) and South Africa (+6000).

In fact, not only are the Germans favored to win the group, the model gives them the best chances of winning their group of any team in the tournament. That's because the No. 2 team in the current FIFA rankings is a two-time champion and has been ranked No. 1 as recently as 2017.

The Germans are led by Alexandra Popp, who has 46 goals in 96 international appearances. Dzsenifer Marozsan is another key player for the Germans, as she was the star that helped lead Germany to the Olympic gold medal in 2016. The Germans are listed at 11-2 to win the 2019 Women's World Cup, but the easiest path out of the group stage could give them an edge over fellow favorites like the USA and France in the knockout stage.

Group A

France -550

Norway +500

South Korea +1200

Nigeria +3000

Group B

Germany -500

Spain +425

China +1200

South Africa +6000

Group C

Australia -110

Brazil +120

Italy +700

Jamaica +8000

Group D

England -175

Japan +150

Scotland +1500

Argentina +6000

Group E

Netherlands -110

Canada +110

New Zealand +1000

Cameroon +4000

Group F

USA -500

Sweden +325

Chile +2500

Thailand +10000