2019 Women's World Cup odds, top predictions: Advanced model picks which country wins every group
The Soccerbot model picks which countries will win their groups at the 2019 Women's World Cup
The United States Women's National Team will put its No. 1 FIFA ranking on the line as it looks to defend its title at the 2019 Women's World Cup. The Americans won their third World Cup title back in 2015 and they're the 5-2 favorites to win their fourth this summer. However, host France is one of several notable contenders standing in their way. The French are listed at 7-2 in the latest 2019 Women's World Cup odds, while the Olympic champion Germans are at 11-2. All three of those squads are considerable favorites to win their respective groups, with Germany listed at -500 (risk $500 to return $100) to advance from the group stage and France at -550 and the USA at -500. But before you make predictions on who gets past the group stage, be sure to check out the 2019 Women's World Cup group picks from European soccer expert David Sumpter's Soccerbot model.
Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote Soccermatics, the book that shows how math works inside the game. Together with experienced analysts, Professor Sumpter developed the powerful "Soccerbot" model.
The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.
And the model crushed the 2018 World Cup, returning a healthy profit to anyone who followed it. The model correctly predicted draws in regulation for Spain-Russia (+280), Croatia-Denmark (+225) and England-Colombia (+215) and was all over France beating Uruguay in regulation to reach the semifinals, not to mention Brazil and Belgium cruising in their Round of 16 matchups.
Now, the model has set its sights on the probability of each team winning its respective group at the 2019 World Cup.
We can tell you the model is extremely high on Germany to top Group B. Oddsmakers list the Germany at -500 Women's World Cup group odds to win over Spain (+425), China (+1200) and South Africa (+6000).
In fact, not only are the Germans favored to win the group, the model gives them the best chances of winning their group of any team in the tournament. That's because the No. 2 team in the current FIFA rankings is a two-time champion and has been ranked No. 1 as recently as 2017.
The Germans are led by Alexandra Popp, who has 46 goals in 96 international appearances. Dzsenifer Marozsan is another key player for the Germans, as she was the star that helped lead Germany to the Olympic gold medal in 2016. The Germans are listed at 11-2 to win the 2019 Women's World Cup, but the easiest path out of the group stage could give them an edge over fellow favorites like the USA and France in the knockout stage.
Sumpter has also identified an unsuspecting underdog that will top its respective group. Anyone who backs this team could hit it big.
So who wins each group at the 2019 Women's World Cup? And which underdog shocks the world and advances to the knockout stage? Check out the 2019 Women's World Cup odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see who Sumpter is picking to win each group, all from a European football expert who created a model that's returned a 2,000 percent profit on the bookmakers' closing odds.
Group A
France -550
Norway +500
South Korea +1200
Nigeria +3000
Group B
Germany -500
Spain +425
China +1200
South Africa +6000
Group C
Australia -110
Brazil +120
Italy +700
Jamaica +8000
Group D
England -175
Japan +150
Scotland +1500
Argentina +6000
Group E
Netherlands -110
Canada +110
New Zealand +1000
Cameroon +4000
Group F
USA -500
Sweden +325
Chile +2500
Thailand +10000
-
France vs. South Korea odds, top picks
The Soccerbot model is up 2,000 percent on its picks and just locked in plays for Friday's...
-
5 reasons why USWNT will win World Cup
The United States women's national team is the No. 1 ranked team in the world by FIFA
-
10 bold predictions for World Cup
The tournament starts Friday, June 7 in France
-
Bob Marley's daughter helps Jamaica team
Cedella Marley protested funding cuts to the women's national soccer team, aided in promot...
-
Women's World Cup 2019: Odds, top picks
David Sumpter's Soccerbot model is up 2,000 percent and just released Women's World Cup 2019...
-
Women's World Cup schedule by date
The FIFA Women's World Cup in France begins on June 7