2019 Women's World Cup odds: USWNT heavy title favorite entering semis; what are England's chances to win it all?

The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup is down to just four title contenders. After kicking off last month, the cup is starting the semifinals on Tuesday and a champion will be crowned Sunday, July 7 in Lyon. The United States women's national team entered the tournament as the reigning champs and the favorites to win it all again in 2019. The U.S. won its group with ease and has knocked out Spain and France, the host nation, in the round of 16 and quarterfinals, respectively. The Americans face another big test in the semifinals with an impressive-looking England side up next for Jill Ellis' team. Here's a full preview of the match.

England, like the United States, has won each of its five games so far at the tournament. The Lionesses looked strong in the quarterfinals, taking care of Norway, 3-0. The winner of the U.S.-England match will face either the Netherlands or Sweden in the finals. The Dutch are the 2017 Euro champs while Sweden upset Germany last round.

Westgate released updated odds for the World Cup winner ahead of the semifinal stage, with the Americans leading the pack as an even favorite to lift the trophy. The USWNT was the favorite entering the cup and things have not changed through five games. Below are the odds from Westgate to win the 2019 Women's World Cup as we enter the quarterfinals. Every World Cup match can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free).

Who wins every Women's World Cup match? Visit SportsLine now to see picks from European expert David Sumpter, the math professor whose model is up 2,000 percent on international soccer.

2019 Women's World Cup odds