2019 Women's World Cup odds: USWNT heavy title favorites ahead of France, Germany and England entering quarterfinals

The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup kicked off in France on June 7, and the quarterfinals of the tournament start Thursday. Only eight teams remain vying for the trophy, and some of the usual big names are left in the bracket. The United States women's national team entered as the reigning champs and the favorites to win it all again in 2019. The U.S. won its group with ease and survived a scare against Spain in the round of 16. Now, the Americans face their biggest test yet in the cup's most-anticipated game to date.

The U.S. faces France in Paris on Friday with a spot in the semifinals on the line. The Americans enter that game as favorites, and, despite the tough road to the title game, Jill Ellis' team remains the heavy favorite to win the 2019 World Cup.

Westgate released updated odds for the World Cup winner ahead of the quarterfinal stage, with the Americans leading the pack as an even favorite to lift the trophy. The USWNT is ahead of other heavyweights like France, England and Germany in the European-heavy field. Below are the odds from Westgate to win the 2019 Women's World Cup as we enter the quarterfinals. Every World Cup match can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free).

Who wins every Women's World Cup match? Visit SportsLine now to see picks from European expert David Sumpter, the math professor whose model is up 2,000 percent on international soccer.

2019 Women's World Cup odds