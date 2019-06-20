2019 Women's World Cup odds: USWNT huge favorites ahead of France, England, and Germany
The United States women's national team is going to be an extremely tough out this summer
The 2019 Women's World Cup got underway on June 7 (full schedule and standings here), as France takes center stage to host. Team USA (meet the players on the roster here) has long been favored to repeat as champions, but it's a new tournament with new teams -- though there are plenty of familiar faces.
Ahead of the cup, Westgate released odds for the tournament, and unsurprisingly the United States is at the top of the list. With 2/1 odds, they find themselves just ahead of the host country France, which is listed at 7/2 as of Friday. The long-shots are Jamaica and Thailand, both sitting at some staggering 1,000/1 odds.
2019 Women's World Cup odds
|World Cup team
|Odds
United States
2/1
France
7/2
Germany
11/2
England
7/1
Japan
14/1
Netherlands
14/1
Brazil
20/1
Sweden
20/1
Australia
20/1
Spain
25/1
Canada
25/1
Norway
30/1
Italy
50/1
China
50/1
South Korea
60/1
New Zealand
60/1
Scotland
100/1
Argentina
100/1
Chile
100/1
Nigeria
250/1
Cameroon
500/1
South Africa
500/1
Jamaica
1,000/1
Thailand
1,000/1
