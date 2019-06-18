2019 Women's World Cup schedule, dates, bracket, watch on TV, live stream info, start times: Round of 16 almost set
The FIFA Women's World Cup in France began on June 7 in Paris
The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France is in the final portion of the group stage. The U.S. women's national team made it two wins in two tries with a comfortable 3-0 victory against Chile on Sunday. Coach Jill Ellis rolled out a new-look starting lineup and showcased the Americans' depth. The final matches of the group stage are underway this week, and Italy, Australia and Brazil all advanced out of Group C on Tuesday.
Through Tuesday's games 14 teams had clinched a spot in the next round. The U.S. will try to win Group F on Thursday against Sweden in the team's final group stage contest.
Here's how to watch the cup and the full schedule:
How to stream, watch on TV
The tournament will air in the United States English on Fox and FS1, while the Spanish broadcast rights are with Telemundo, with games also airing on Universo. You can watch the tournament on fuboTV (Try for free).
World Cup bracket
Schedule
|Friday, June 7
|Venue
France 4, South Korea 0
Paris
|Saturday, June 8
|Venue
Germany 1, China 0
Rennes
Spain 3, South Africa 1
Le Havre
|Norway 3, Nigeria 0
|Reims
|Sunday, June 9
|Venue
Italy 2, Australia 1
Valenciennes
Brazil 3, Jamaica 0
Grenoble
|England 2, Scotland 1
|Nice
|Monday, June 10
|Venue
Argentina 0, Japan 0
Paris
|Canada 1, Cameroon 0
|Montpellier
|Tuesday, June 11
|Venue
Netherlands 1, New Zealand 0
Le Havre
Sweden 2, Chile 0
Rennes
|United States 13, Thailand 0
|Reims
|Wednesday, June 12
|Venue
Nigeria 2, South Korea 0
Grenoble
Germany 1, Spain 0
Valenciennes
|France 2, Norway 1
|Nice
|Thursday, June 13
|Venue
Australia 3, Brazil 2
Montpellier
|China 1, South Africa 0
|Paris
|Friday, June 14
|Venue
Japan 2, Scotland 1
Rennes
|Italy 5, Jamaica 0
|Reims
|England 1, Argentina 0
|Le Havre
|Saturday, June 15
|Venue
Netherlands 3, Cameroon 1
Valenciennes
Canada 2, New Zealand 0
Grenoble
|Sunday, June 16
|Venue
Sweden 5, Thailand 1
Nice
United States 3, Chile 0
Paris
|Monday, June 17
|Venue
Germany 4, South Africa 0
Montpellier
China 0, Spain 0
Le Havre
|France 1, Nigeria 0
|Rennes
|Norway 2, South Korea 1
|Reims
|Tuesday, June 18
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Australia 4, Jamaica 1
3 p.m. ET
Grenoble
FS2
|Brazil 1, Italy 0
|3 p.m. ET
|Valenciennes
|FS1
|Wednesday, June 19
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Japan vs. England
3 p.m. ET
Nice
FS1
Scotland vs. Argentina
3 p.m. ET
Paris
FS2
|Thursday, June 20
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Netherlands vs. Canada
Noon ET
Reims
Fox
|Cameroon vs. New Zealand
|Noon ET
|Montpellier
|FS1
|United States vs. Sweden
| 3 p.m. ET
|Le Havre
|Fox
|Thailand vs. Chile
| 3 p.m. ET
|Rennes
|FS1
|Saturday, June 22
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Round of 16: Germany vs. TBD
11:30 a.m. ET
Grenoble
FS1
Round of 16: Norway vs. Group C runner-up
3 p.m. ET
Nice
Fox
|Sunday, June 23
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Round of 16: Group D winner vs. TBD
11:30 a.m. ET
Valenciennes
FS1
Round of 16: France vs. TBD
3 p.m. ET
Le Havre
Fox
|Monday, June 24
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Round of 16: Spain vs. Group F winner
Noon ET
Reims
FS1
Round of 16: Group F runner-up vs. Group E runner-up
3 p.m. ET
Paris
FS1
|Tuesday, June 25
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Round of 16: Group C winner vs. TBD
Noon ET
Montpellier
FS1
Round of 16: Group E winner vs. Group D runner-up
3 p.m. ET
Rennes
FS1
|Thursday, June 27
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Quarterfinal: TBD vs. TBD
3 p.m. ET
Le Havre
Fox
|Friday, June 28
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Quarterfinal: TBD vs. TBD
3 p.m. ET
Paris
Fox
|Saturday, June 29
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Quarterfinal: TBD vs. TBD
9 a.m. ET
Valenciennes
FS1
Quarterfinal: TBD vs. TBD
12:30 p.m. ET
Rennes
FS1
|Tuesday, July 2
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD
3 p.m. ET
Lyon
Fox
|Wednesday, July 3
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD
3 p.m. ET
Lyon
FS1
|Saturday, July 6
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Third-place game: TBD vs. TBD
11 a.m. ET
Nice
Fox
|Sunday, July 7
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Final: TBD vs. TBD
11 a.m. ET
Lyon
Fox
