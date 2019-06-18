2019 Women's World Cup schedule, dates, bracket, watch on TV, live stream info, start times: Round of 16 almost set

The FIFA Women's World Cup in France began on June 7 in Paris

The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France is in the final portion of the group stage. The U.S. women's national team made it two wins in two tries with a comfortable 3-0 victory against Chile on Sunday. Coach Jill Ellis rolled out a new-look starting lineup and showcased the Americans' depth. The final matches of the group stage are underway this week, and Italy, Australia and Brazil all advanced out of Group C on Tuesday.

Through Tuesday's games 14 teams had clinched a spot in the next round. The U.S. will try to win Group F on Thursday against Sweden in the team's final group stage contest.

Here's how to watch the cup and the full schedule: 

How to stream, watch on TV

The tournament will air in the United States English on Fox and FS1, while the Spanish broadcast rights are with Telemundo, with games also airing on Universo. You can watch the tournament on fuboTV (Try for free). 

World Cup bracket

world-cup-bracket-2019.jpg
The knockout stage is taking shape.

Schedule  

Friday, June 7Venue

France 4, South Korea 0

Paris

Saturday, June 8Venue

Germany 1, China 0

Rennes

Spain 3, South Africa 1

Le Havre

Norway 3, Nigeria 0 Reims
Sunday, June 9Venue

Italy 2, Australia 1

Valenciennes

Brazil 3, Jamaica 0

Grenoble

England 2, Scotland 1
 Nice


Monday, June 10Venue

Argentina 0, Japan 0

Paris

Canada 1, Cameroon 0 Montpellier


Tuesday, June 11Venue

Netherlands 1, New Zealand 0

Le Havre 

Sweden 2, Chile 0

Rennes

United States 13, Thailand 0 Reims


Wednesday, June 12Venue

Nigeria 2, South Korea 0

Grenoble

Germany 1, Spain 0

Valenciennes

France 2, Norway 1 Nice


Thursday, June 13Venue

Australia 3, Brazil 2

Montpellier

China 1, South Africa 0 Paris


Friday, June 14Venue

Japan 2, Scotland 1

Rennes

Italy 5, Jamaica 0 Reims
England 1, Argentina 0 Le Havre


Saturday, June 15Venue

Netherlands 3, Cameroon 1

Valenciennes 

Canada 2, New Zealand 0

Grenoble


Sunday, June 16Venue

Sweden 5, Thailand 1

Nice

United States 3, Chile 0

Paris

Monday, June 17Venue

Germany 4, South Africa 0

Montpellier

China 0, Spain 0

Le Havre

France 1, Nigeria 0 Rennes
Norway 2, South Korea 1 Reims
Tuesday, June 18TimeVenueTV

Australia 4, Jamaica 1

3 p.m. ET

Grenoble

FS2

Brazil 1, Italy 03 p.m. ET  
 Valenciennes FS1
Wednesday, June 19TimeVenueTV

Japan vs. England

3 p.m. ET

Nice

FS1

Scotland vs. Argentina

3 p.m. ET

Paris

FS2

Thursday, June 20TimeVenueTV

Netherlands vs. Canada

Noon ET

Reims

Fox

Cameroon vs. New Zealand Noon ET Montpellier FS1
United States vs. Sweden  3 p.m. ET
 Le Havre Fox
Thailand vs. Chile 3 p.m. ET
 Rennes FS1
Saturday, June 22TimeVenueTV

Round of 16: Germany vs. TBD

11:30 a.m. ET

Grenoble

FS1

Round of 16: Norway vs. Group C runner-up

3 p.m. ET

Nice

Fox

Sunday, June 23TimeVenueTV

Round of 16: Group D winner vs. TBD

11:30 a.m. ET

Valenciennes

FS1

Round of 16: France vs. TBD 

3 p.m. ET

Le Havre

Fox

Monday, June 24TimeVenueTV

Round of 16: Spain vs. Group F winner

Noon ET

Reims

FS1

Round of 16: Group F runner-up vs. Group E runner-up

3 p.m. ET

Paris

FS1

Tuesday, June 25TimeVenueTV

Round of 16: Group C winner vs. TBD

Noon ET

Montpellier

FS1

Round of 16: Group E winner vs. Group D runner-up

3 p.m. ET

Rennes

FS1

Thursday, June 27TimeVenueTV

Quarterfinal: TBD vs. TBD 

3 p.m. ET

Le Havre

Fox

Friday, June 28TimeVenueTV

Quarterfinal: TBD vs. TBD

3 p.m. ET

Paris

Fox

Saturday, June 29TimeVenueTV

Quarterfinal: TBD vs. TBD

9 a.m. ET

Valenciennes

FS1

Quarterfinal: TBD vs. TBD 

12:30 p.m. ET

Rennes

FS1

Tuesday, July 2TimeVenueTV

Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD

3 p.m. ET

Lyon

Fox

Wednesday, July 3TimeVenueTV

Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD

3 p.m. ET

Lyon

FS1

Saturday, July 6TimeVenueTV

Third-place game: TBD vs. TBD

11 a.m. ET

Nice                

Fox

Sunday, July 7TimeVenueTV

Final: TBD vs. TBD

11 a.m. ET

Lyon

Fox

