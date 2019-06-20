2019 Women's World Cup schedule, dates, bracket, watch on TV, live stream info, start times: Round of 16 field set

The FIFA Women's World Cup knockout stage starts Saturday

The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France is on to the knockout stage. The round of 16 bracket is set, and the United States will face Spain on Monday after winning Group F. Jill Ellis' team won all three of its group stage matches, including a 2-0 victory against Sweden on Thursday. The U.S. finds itself on a loaded left side of the bracket, with a potential quarterfinal matchup against France looming.

Other teams with title aspirations, like England, Brazil and Australia, could also face the Americans before the July 7 title game. Germany, Sweden and Japan look like potential finalists from the other side of the bracket.

Here's how to watch the cup, the bracket and the full schedule: 

How to stream, watch on TV

The tournament will air in the United States English on Fox and FS1, while the Spanish broadcast rights are with Telemundo, with games also airing on Universo. You can watch the tournament on fuboTV (Try for free). 

World Cup bracket

world-cup-bracket-2019.jpg
The knockout stage is set.

Knockout stage schedule  

Saturday, June 22TimeVenueTV

Round of 16: Germany vs. Nigeria

11:30 a.m. ET

Grenoble

FS1

Round of 16: Norway vs. Australia

3 p.m. ET

Nice

Fox

Sunday, June 23TimeVenueTV

Round of 16: England vs. Cameroon

11:30 a.m. ET

Valenciennes

FS1

Round of 16: France vs. Brazil

3 p.m. ET

Le Havre

Fox

Monday, June 24TimeVenueTV

Round of 16: Spain vs. United States

Noon ET

Reims

FS1

Round of 16: Sweden vs. Canada

3 p.m. ET

Paris

FS1

Tuesday, June 25TimeVenueTV

Round of 16: Italy vs. China

Noon ET

Montpellier

FS1

Round of 16: Netherlands vs. Japan

3 p.m. ET

Rennes

FS1

Thursday, June 27TimeVenueTV

Quarterfinal: Norway/Australia vs. England/Cameroon

3 p.m. ET

Le Havre

Fox

Friday, June 28TimeVenueTV

Quarterfinal: France/Brazil vs. United States/Spain

3 p.m. ET

Paris

Fox

Saturday, June 29TimeVenueTV

Quarterfinal: Italy/China vs. Netherlands/Japan

9 a.m. ET

Valenciennes

FS1

Quarterfinal: Germany/Nigeria vs. Sweden/Canada 

12:30 p.m. ET

Rennes

FS1

Tuesday, July 2TimeVenueTV

Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD

3 p.m. ET

Lyon

Fox

Wednesday, July 3TimeVenueTV

Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD

3 p.m. ET

Lyon

FS1

Saturday, July 6TimeVenueTV

Third-place game: TBD vs. TBD

11 a.m. ET

Nice                

Fox

Sunday, July 7TimeVenueTV

Final: TBD vs. TBD

11 a.m. ET

Lyon

Fox

Group stage schedule

Friday, June 7Venue

France 4, South Korea 0

Paris

Saturday, June 8Venue

Germany 1, China 0

Rennes

Spain 3, South Africa 1

Le Havre

Norway 3, Nigeria 0 Reims
Sunday, June 9Venue

Italy 2, Australia 1

Valenciennes

Brazil 3, Jamaica 0

Grenoble

England 2, Scotland 1
 Nice


Monday, June 10Venue

Argentina 0, Japan 0

Paris

Canada 1, Cameroon 0 Montpellier


Tuesday, June 11Venue

Netherlands 1, New Zealand 0

Le Havre 

Sweden 2, Chile 0

Rennes

United States 13, Thailand 0 Reims


Wednesday, June 12Venue

Nigeria 2, South Korea 0

Grenoble

Germany 1, Spain 0

Valenciennes

France 2, Norway 1 Nice


Thursday, June 13Venue

Australia 3, Brazil 2

Montpellier

China 1, South Africa 0 Paris


Friday, June 14Venue

Japan 2, Scotland 1

Rennes

Italy 5, Jamaica 0 Reims
England 1, Argentina 0 Le Havre


Saturday, June 15Venue

Netherlands 3, Cameroon 1

Valenciennes 

Canada 2, New Zealand 0

Grenoble


Sunday, June 16Venue

Sweden 5, Thailand 1

Nice

United States 3, Chile 0

Paris

Monday, June 17Venue

Germany 4, South Africa 0

Montpellier

China 0, Spain 0

Le Havre

France 1, Nigeria 0 Rennes
Norway 2, South Korea 1 Reims
Tuesday, June 18Venue

Australia 4, Jamaica 1

Grenoble

Brazil 1, Italy 0 Valenciennes
Wednesday, June 19Venue

England 2, Japan 0

Nice

Scotland 3, Argentina 3

Paris

Thursday, June 20Venue

Netherlands 2, Canada 1

Reims

Cameroon 2, New Zealand 1 Montpellier
United States 2, Sweden 1 Le Havre
Chile 2, Thailand 0 Rennes
