2019 Women's World Cup schedule, dates, bracket, watch on TV, live stream, times: France, England in quarterfinals
The FIFA Women's World Cup knockout stage starts Saturday
The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France is halfway through the knockout stage. The round of 16 bracket is set, and the United States will face Spain on Monday after winning Group F. Here's a full preview of the match. The U.S. won all three of its group stage matches, including a 2-0 victory against Sweden. The U.S. finds itself on a loaded left side of the bracket, with a potential quarterfinal matchup against France looming.
Other teams with title aspirations, like England, Brazil and Australia, could also face the Americans before the July 7 title game. Germany, Sweden and Japan look like potential finalists from the other side of the bracket.
Here's how to watch the cup, the bracket and the full schedule:
How to stream, watch on TV
The tournament will air in the United States English on Fox and FS1, while the Spanish broadcast rights are with Telemundo, with games also airing on Universo. You can watch the tournament on fuboTV (Try for free).
World Cup bracket
Knockout stage schedule
|Saturday, June 22
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Round of 16: Germany 3, Nigeria 0
11:30 a.m. ET
Grenoble
FS1
Round of 16: Norway 1, Australia 1 (Norway advances, 4-1, on PKs)
3 p.m. ET
Nice
Fox
|Sunday, June 23
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Round of 16: England 3, Cameroon 0
11:30 a.m. ET
Valenciennes
FS1
Round of 16: France vs. Brazil
3 p.m. ET
Le Havre
Fox
|Monday, June 24
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Round of 16: Spain vs. United States
Noon ET
Reims
FS1
Round of 16: Sweden vs. Canada
3 p.m. ET
Paris
FS1
|Tuesday, June 25
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Round of 16: Italy vs. China
Noon ET
Montpellier
FS1
Round of 16: Netherlands vs. Japan
3 p.m. ET
Rennes
FS1
|Thursday, June 27
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Quarterfinal: Norway/Australia vs. England/Cameroon
3 p.m. ET
Le Havre
Fox
|Friday, June 28
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Quarterfinal: France/Brazil vs. United States/Spain
3 p.m. ET
Paris
Fox
|Saturday, June 29
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Quarterfinal: Italy/China vs. Netherlands/Japan
9 a.m. ET
Valenciennes
FS1
Quarterfinal: Germany/Nigeria vs. Sweden/Canada
12:30 p.m. ET
Rennes
FS1
|Tuesday, July 2
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD
3 p.m. ET
Lyon
Fox
|Wednesday, July 3
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD
3 p.m. ET
Lyon
FS1
|Saturday, July 6
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Third-place game: TBD vs. TBD
11 a.m. ET
Nice
Fox
|Sunday, July 7
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Final: TBD vs. TBD
11 a.m. ET
Lyon
Fox
Group stage schedule
|Friday, June 7
|Venue
France 4, South Korea 0
Paris
|Saturday, June 8
|Venue
Germany 1, China 0
Rennes
Spain 3, South Africa 1
Le Havre
|Norway 3, Nigeria 0
|Reims
|Sunday, June 9
|Venue
Italy 2, Australia 1
Valenciennes
Brazil 3, Jamaica 0
Grenoble
| England 2, Scotland 1
|Nice
|Monday, June 10
|Venue
Argentina 0, Japan 0
Paris
|Canada 1, Cameroon 0
|Montpellier
|Tuesday, June 11
|Venue
Netherlands 1, New Zealand 0
Le Havre
Sweden 2, Chile 0
Rennes
|United States 13, Thailand 0
|Reims
|Wednesday, June 12
|Venue
Nigeria 2, South Korea 0
Grenoble
Germany 1, Spain 0
Valenciennes
|France 2, Norway 1
|Nice
|Thursday, June 13
|Venue
Australia 3, Brazil 2
Montpellier
|China 1, South Africa 0
|Paris
|Friday, June 14
|Venue
Japan 2, Scotland 1
Rennes
|Italy 5, Jamaica 0
|Reims
|England 1, Argentina 0
|Le Havre
|Saturday, June 15
|Venue
Netherlands 3, Cameroon 1
Valenciennes
Canada 2, New Zealand 0
Grenoble
|Sunday, June 16
|Venue
Sweden 5, Thailand 1
Nice
United States 3, Chile 0
Paris
|Monday, June 17
|Venue
Germany 4, South Africa 0
Montpellier
China 0, Spain 0
Le Havre
|France 1, Nigeria 0
|Rennes
|Norway 2, South Korea 1
|Reims
|Tuesday, June 18
|Venue
Australia 4, Jamaica 1
Grenoble
|Brazil 1, Italy 0
|Valenciennes
|Wednesday, June 19
|Venue
England 2, Japan 0
Nice
Scotland 3, Argentina 3
Paris
|Thursday, June 20
|Venue
Netherlands 2, Canada 1
Reims
|Cameroon 2, New Zealand 1
|Montpellier
|United States 2, Sweden 0
|Le Havre
|Chile 2, Thailand 0
|Rennes
