2019 Women's World Cup schedule, dates, bracket, watch on TV, live stream, times: France, England in quarterfinals

The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France is halfway through the knockout stage. The round of 16 bracket is set, and the United States will face Spain on Monday after winning Group F. Here's a full preview of the match. The U.S. won all three of its group stage matches, including a 2-0 victory against Sweden. The U.S. finds itself on a loaded left side of the bracket, with a potential quarterfinal matchup against France looming.

Other teams with title aspirations, like England, Brazil and Australia, could also face the Americans before the July 7 title game. Germany, Sweden and Japan look like potential finalists from the other side of the bracket.

Here's how to watch the cup, the bracket and the full schedule:

How to stream, watch on TV

The tournament will air in the United States English on Fox and FS1, while the Spanish broadcast rights are with Telemundo, with games also airing on Universo. You can watch the tournament on fuboTV (Try for free).

World Cup bracket

The knockout stage is underway in France.

Knockout stage schedule

Saturday, June 22 Time Venue TV Round of 16: Germany 3, Nigeria 0 11:30 a.m. ET Grenoble FS1 Round of 16: Norway 1, Australia 1 (Norway advances, 4-1, on PKs) 3 p.m. ET Nice Fox

Sunday, June 23 Time Venue TV Round of 16: England 3, Cameroon 0 11:30 a.m. ET Valenciennes FS1 Round of 16: France vs. Brazil 3 p.m. ET Le Havre Fox

Monday, June 24 Time Venue TV Round of 16: Spain vs. United States Noon ET Reims FS1 Round of 16: Sweden vs. Canada 3 p.m. ET Paris FS1

Tuesday, June 25 Time Venue TV Round of 16: Italy vs. China Noon ET Montpellier FS1 Round of 16: Netherlands vs. Japan 3 p.m. ET Rennes FS1

Thursday, June 27 Time Venue TV Quarterfinal: Norway/Australia vs. England/Cameroon 3 p.m. ET Le Havre Fox

Friday, June 28 Time Venue TV Quarterfinal: France/Brazil vs. United States/Spain 3 p.m. ET Paris Fox

Saturday, June 29 Time Venue TV Quarterfinal: Italy/China vs. Netherlands/Japan 9 a.m. ET Valenciennes FS1 Quarterfinal: Germany/Nigeria vs. Sweden/Canada 12:30 p.m. ET Rennes FS1

Tuesday, July 2 Time Venue TV Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD 3 p.m. ET Lyon Fox

Wednesday, July 3 Time Venue TV Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD 3 p.m. ET Lyon FS1

Saturday, July 6 Time Venue TV Third-place game: TBD vs. TBD 11 a.m. ET Nice Fox

Sunday, July 7 Time Venue TV Final: TBD vs. TBD 11 a.m. ET Lyon Fox

