2019 Women's World Cup schedule, dates, bracket, watch on TV, live stream, times: USA Soccer faces England in semis
We're down to the final four at the 2019 Women's World Cup
The semifinals are set at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France. The United States is among the tournament's final four after holding on for a 2-1 victory over France, the host nation, on Friday in Paris. The USWNT will face England on Tuesday with a spot in the title game on the line. The United States will face another tough opponent in its title defense as England has been one of the most impressive teams in this year's cup. The Lionesses beat Norway, 3-0, to make the semis.
Across the bracket, it's an all-Europe semifinal with the Netherlands facing Sweden. The Swedes got into the semifinals after upsetting Germany, 2-1, on Saturday. Sweden plays the Netherlands on Wednesday with the championship game set for July 7 in Lyon.
Here's how to watch the tournament, the bracket and the full schedule:
How to stream, watch on TV
The tournament will air in the United States English on Fox and FS1, while the Spanish broadcast rights are with Telemundo, with games also airing on Universo. You can watch the tournament on fuboTV (Try for free).
Women's World Cup bracket
Knockout stage schedule
|Saturday, June 22
|Venue
Round of 16: Germany 3, Nigeria 0
Grenoble
Round of 16: Norway 1, Australia 1 (Norway advances, 4-1, on PKs)
Nice
|Sunday, June 23
|Venue
Round of 16: England 3, Cameroon 0
Valenciennes
Round of 16: France 2, Brazil 1 (a.e.t.)
Le Havre
|Monday, June 24
|Venue
Round of 16: United States 2, Spain 1
Reims
Round of 16: Sweden 1, Canada 0
Paris
|Tuesday, June 25
|Venue
Round of 16: Italy 2, China 0
Montpellier
Round of 16: Netherlands 2, Japan 1
Rennes
|Thursday, June 27
|Venue
Quarterfinal: England 3, Norway 0
Le Havre
|Friday, June 28
|Venue
Quarterfinal: United States 2, France 1
Paris
|Saturday, June 29
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Quarterfinal: Netherlands 2, Italy 0
9 a.m. ET
Valenciennes
FS1
Quarterfinal: Sweden 2, Germany 1
12:30 p.m. ET
Rennes
FS1
|Tuesday, July 2
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Semifinal: England vs. United States
3 p.m. ET
Lyon
Fox
|Wednesday, July 3
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Semifinal: Sweden vs. Netherlands
3 p.m. ET
Lyon
FS1
|Saturday, July 6
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Third-place game: United States/England vs. TBD
11 a.m. ET
Nice
Fox
|Sunday, July 7
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Final: United States/England vs. Netherlands/Sweden
11 a.m. ET
Lyon
Fox
Group stage schedule
|Friday, June 7
|Venue
France 4, South Korea 0
Paris
|Saturday, June 8
|Venue
Germany 1, China 0
Rennes
Spain 3, South Africa 1
Le Havre
|Norway 3, Nigeria 0
|Reims
|Sunday, June 9
|Venue
Italy 2, Australia 1
Valenciennes
Brazil 3, Jamaica 0
Grenoble
| England 2, Scotland 1
|Nice
|Monday, June 10
|Venue
Argentina 0, Japan 0
Paris
|Canada 1, Cameroon 0
|Montpellier
|Tuesday, June 11
|Venue
Netherlands 1, New Zealand 0
Le Havre
Sweden 2, Chile 0
Rennes
|United States 13, Thailand 0
|Reims
|Wednesday, June 12
|Venue
Nigeria 2, South Korea 0
Grenoble
Germany 1, Spain 0
Valenciennes
|France 2, Norway 1
|Nice
|Thursday, June 13
|Venue
Australia 3, Brazil 2
Montpellier
|China 1, South Africa 0
|Paris
|Friday, June 14
|Venue
Japan 2, Scotland 1
Rennes
|Italy 5, Jamaica 0
|Reims
|England 1, Argentina 0
|Le Havre
|Saturday, June 15
|Venue
Netherlands 3, Cameroon 1
Valenciennes
Canada 2, New Zealand 0
Grenoble
|Sunday, June 16
|Venue
Sweden 5, Thailand 1
Nice
United States 3, Chile 0
Paris
|Monday, June 17
|Venue
Germany 4, South Africa 0
Montpellier
China 0, Spain 0
Le Havre
|France 1, Nigeria 0
|Rennes
|Norway 2, South Korea 1
|Reims
|Tuesday, June 18
|Venue
Australia 4, Jamaica 1
Grenoble
|Brazil 1, Italy 0
|Valenciennes
|Wednesday, June 19
|Venue
England 2, Japan 0
Nice
Scotland 3, Argentina 3
Paris
|Thursday, June 20
|Venue
Netherlands 2, Canada 1
Reims
|Cameroon 2, New Zealand 1
|Montpellier
|United States 2, Sweden 0
|Le Havre
|Chile 2, Thailand 0
|Rennes
-
