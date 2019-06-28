2019 Women's World Cup schedule, dates, bracket, watch on TV, live stream, times: USA Soccer vs. England in semis
The winner of United States and England on Tuesday will punch their ticket to the Women's World Cup final in Lyon
The quarterfinals are underway at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France. England knocked out Norway on Thursday to start the second round of the knockout stage. The United States, after getting a close win over Spain in the round of 16, defeated France and is set for huge matchup against England on Tuesday. The U.S. has yet to trail a game in the 2019 Women's World Cup.
Seven of the eight quarterfinalists are from Europe with the United States being the only exception. The winner of USA/France will face the victor of England/Norway with Germany, Sweden, Italy and the Netherlands on the other side of the bracket.
Here's how to watch the tournament, the bracket and the full schedule:
How to stream, watch on TV
The tournament will air in the United States English on Fox and FS1, while the Spanish broadcast rights are with Telemundo, with games also airing on Universo. You can watch the tournament on fuboTV (Try for free).
Who wins every Women's World Cup match? Visit SportsLine now to see picks from European expert David Sumpter, the math professor whose model is up 2,000 percent on international soccer.
Women's World Cup bracket
Knockout stage schedule
|Saturday, June 22
|Venue
Round of 16: Germany 3, Nigeria 0
Grenoble
Round of 16: Norway 1, Australia 1 (Norway advances, 4-1, on PKs)
Nice
|Sunday, June 23
|Venue
Round of 16: England 3, Cameroon 0
Valenciennes
Round of 16: France 2, Brazil 1 (a.e.t.)
Le Havre
|Monday, June 24
|Venue
Round of 16: United States 2, Spain 1
Reims
Round of 16: Sweden 1, Canada 0
Paris
|Tuesday, June 25
|Venue
Round of 16: Italy 2, China 0
Montpellier
Round of 16: Netherlands 2, Japan 1
Rennes
|Thursday, June 27
|Venue
Quarterfinal: England 3, Norway 0
Le Havre
|Friday, June 28
|Venue
Quarterfinal: United States 2, France 1
Paris
|Saturday, June 29
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Quarterfinal: Italy vs. Netherlands
9 a.m. ET
Valenciennes
FS1
Quarterfinal: Germany vs. Sweden
12:30 p.m. ET
Rennes
FS1
|Tuesday, July 2
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Semifinal: England vs. United States
3 p.m. ET
Lyon
Fox
|Wednesday, July 3
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Semifinal: Germany/Sweden vs. Italy/Netherlands
3 p.m. ET
Lyon
FS1
|Saturday, July 6
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Third-place game: United States/England vs. TBD
11 a.m. ET
Nice
Fox
|Sunday, July 7
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Final: United States/England vs. TBD
11 a.m. ET
Lyon
Fox
Group stage schedule
|Friday, June 7
|Venue
France 4, South Korea 0
Paris
|Saturday, June 8
|Venue
Germany 1, China 0
Rennes
Spain 3, South Africa 1
Le Havre
|Norway 3, Nigeria 0
|Reims
|Sunday, June 9
|Venue
Italy 2, Australia 1
Valenciennes
Brazil 3, Jamaica 0
Grenoble
| England 2, Scotland 1
|Nice
|Monday, June 10
|Venue
Argentina 0, Japan 0
Paris
|Canada 1, Cameroon 0
|Montpellier
|Tuesday, June 11
|Venue
Netherlands 1, New Zealand 0
Le Havre
Sweden 2, Chile 0
Rennes
|United States 13, Thailand 0
|Reims
|Wednesday, June 12
|Venue
Nigeria 2, South Korea 0
Grenoble
Germany 1, Spain 0
Valenciennes
|France 2, Norway 1
|Nice
|Thursday, June 13
|Venue
Australia 3, Brazil 2
Montpellier
|China 1, South Africa 0
|Paris
|Friday, June 14
|Venue
Japan 2, Scotland 1
Rennes
|Italy 5, Jamaica 0
|Reims
|England 1, Argentina 0
|Le Havre
|Saturday, June 15
|Venue
Netherlands 3, Cameroon 1
Valenciennes
Canada 2, New Zealand 0
Grenoble
|Sunday, June 16
|Venue
Sweden 5, Thailand 1
Nice
United States 3, Chile 0
Paris
|Monday, June 17
|Venue
Germany 4, South Africa 0
Montpellier
China 0, Spain 0
Le Havre
|France 1, Nigeria 0
|Rennes
|Norway 2, South Korea 1
|Reims
|Tuesday, June 18
|Venue
Australia 4, Jamaica 1
Grenoble
|Brazil 1, Italy 0
|Valenciennes
|Wednesday, June 19
|Venue
England 2, Japan 0
Nice
Scotland 3, Argentina 3
Paris
|Thursday, June 20
|Venue
Netherlands 2, Canada 1
Reims
|Cameroon 2, New Zealand 1
|Montpellier
|United States 2, Sweden 0
|Le Havre
|Chile 2, Thailand 0
|Rennes
-
Women's World Cup round of 16 bracket
England will take on the United States in the semifinal of the FIFA Women's World Cup in F...
-
What to expect from USWNT vs. France
Arguably the top two contenders to win the Women's World Cup will square off in the quarterfinal...
-
USWNT beats France behind Rapinoe
The reigning Women's World Cup champs knocked off the hosts and is two wins away from another...
-
USA's Rapinoe scores free kick on France
Rapinoe logged her fourth goal of the 2019 Women's World Cup
-
WWC: Netherlands vs. Italy odds, picks
The Soccerbot is up 2,000 percent on bookmakers' closing odds and just locked in Netherlands...
-
How to watch USA-France in Spanish, 4K
The match will be available in both languages