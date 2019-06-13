2019 Women's World Cup schedule, dates, watch on TV, live stream info, start times: Brazil takes on Australia
The FIFA Women's World Cup in France began on Friday, June 7 in Paris
The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France kicked off on June 7 in Paris, France, with the hosts pulling away with a comfortable win over South Korea. The French team is back in action on Wednesday against a Norway team that is without the services of Ada Hegerberg, who is considered the best player on the planet. On Tuesday, the Americans started their title defense with a record-setting blowout win vs. Thailand that left some folks uneasy. Here's a look at every record set in that 13-goal win of epic proportions.
Twenty-four nations are fighting for the right to take home the most coveted trophy in the sport. The United States is one of the favorites entering the competition, having won the 2015 World Cup in Canada by beating Japan in the final. The U.S. started its t
Here's how to watch the cup and the full schedule:
How to stream, watch on TV
The tournament will air in the United States English on Fox and FS1, while the Spanish broadcast rights are with Telemundo, with games also airing on Universo. You can watch the tournament on fuboTV (Try for free).
Schedule
|Friday, June 7
|Venue
France 4, South Korea 0
Paris
|Saturday, June 8
|Venue
Germany 1, China 0
Rennes
Spain 3, South Africa 1
Le Havre
|Norway 3, Nigeria 0
|Reims
|Sunday, June 9
|Venue
Italy 2, Australia 1
Valenciennes
Brazil 3, Jamaica 0
Grenoble
|England 2, Scotland 1
|Nice
|Monday, June 10
|Venue
Argentina 0, Japan 0
Paris
|Canada 1, Cameroon 0
|Montpellier
|Tuesday, June 11
|Venue
Netherlands 1, New Zealand 0
Le Havre
Sweden 2, Chile 0
Rennes
|United States 13, Thailand 0
|Reims
|Wednesday, June 12
|Venue
Nigeria 2, South Korea 0
Grenoble
Germany 1, Spain 0
Valenciennes
|France 2, Norway 1
|Nice
|Thursday, June 13
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Australia vs. Brazil
Noon ET
Montpellier
Fox
|South Africa vs. China
|3 p.m. ET
|Paris
|Fox
|Friday, June 14
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Japan vs. Scotland
9 a.m. ET
Rennes
FS1
|Jamaica vs. Italy
|Noon ET
|Reims
|Fox
|England vs. Argentina
|3 p.m. ET
|Le Havre
|Fox
|Saturday, June 15
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Netherlands vs. Cameroon
9 a.m. ET
Valenciennes
FS1
Canada vs. New Zealand
3 p.m. ET
Grenoble
FS2
|Sunday, June 16
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Sweden vs. Thailand
9 a.m. ET
Nice
FS1
United States vs. Chile
Noon ET
Paris
Fox
|Monday, June 17
|Time
|Venue
|TV
South Africa vs. Germany
Noon ET
Montpellier
Fox
China vs. Spain
Noon ET
Le Havre
FS1
|Nigeria vs. France
| 3 p.m. ET
|Rennes
|Fox
|South Korea vs. Norway
| 3 p.m. ET
|Reims
|FS1
|Tuesday, June 18
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Jamaica vs. Australia
3 p.m. ET
Grenoble
FS2
|Italy vs. Brazil
| 3 p.m. ET
|Valenciennes
|FS1
|Wednesday, June 19
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Japan vs. England
3 p.m. ET
Nice
FS1
Scotland vs. Argentina
3 p.m. ET
Paris
FS2
|Thursday, June 20
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Netherlands vs. Canada
Noon ET
Reims
Fox
|Cameroon vs. New Zealand
|Noon ET
|Montpellier
|FS1
|United States vs. Sweden
| 3 p.m. ET
|Le Havre
|Fox
|Thailand vs. Chile
| 3 p.m. ET
|Rennes
|FS1
|Saturday, June 22
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Round of 16: TBD vs. TBD
11:30 a.m. ET
Grenoble
FS1
Round of 16: TBD vs. TBD
3 p.m. ET
Nice
Fox
|Sunday, June 23
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Round of 16: TBD vs. TBD
11:30 a.m. ET
Valenciennes
FS1
Round of 16: TBD vs. TBD
3 p.m. ET
Le Havre
Fox
|Monday, June 24
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Round of 16: TBD vs. TBD
Noon ET
Reims
FS1
Round of 16: TBD vs. TBD
3 p.m. ET
Paris
FS1
|Tuesday, June 25
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Round of 16: TBD vs. TBD
Noon ET
Montpellier
FS1
Round of 16: TBD vs. TBD
3 p.m. ET
Rennes
FS1
|Thursday, June 27
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Quarterfinal: TBD vs. TBD
3 p.m. ET
Le Havre
Fox
|Friday, June 28
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Quarterfinal: TBD vs. TBD
3 p.m. ET
Paris
Fox
|Saturday, June 29
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Quarterfinal: TBD vs. TBD
9 a.m. ET
Valenciennes
FS1
Quarterfinal: TBD vs. TBD
12:30 p.m. ET
Rennes
FS1
|Tuesday, July 2
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD
3 p.m. ET
Lyon
Fox
|Wednesday, July 3
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD
3 p.m. ET
Lyon
FS1
|Saturday, July 6
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Third-place game: TBD vs. TBD
11 a.m. ET
Nice
Fox
|Sunday, July 7
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Final: TBD vs. TBD
11 a.m. ET
Lyon
Fox
