2019 Women's World Cup schedule, dates, watch on TV, live stream info, start times: Brazil takes on Australia

The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France kicked off on June 7 in Paris, France, with the hosts pulling away with a comfortable win over South Korea. The French team is back in action on Wednesday against a Norway team that is without the services of Ada Hegerberg, who is considered the best player on the planet. On Tuesday, the Americans started their title defense with a record-setting blowout win vs. Thailand that left some folks uneasy. Here's a look at every record set in that 13-goal win of epic proportions.

Twenty-four nations are fighting for the right to take home the most coveted trophy in the sport. The United States is one of the favorites entering the competition, having won the 2015 World Cup in Canada by beating Japan in the final. The U.S. started its t

Here's how to watch the cup and the full schedule:

How to stream, watch on TV

The tournament will air in the United States English on Fox and FS1, while the Spanish broadcast rights are with Telemundo, with games also airing on Universo. You can watch the tournament on fuboTV (Try for free).

Who wins every Women's World Cup match? Visit SportsLine now to see picks from European expert David Sumpter, the math professor whose model is up 2,000 percent on international soccer.

Schedule

Friday, June 7 Venue France 4, South Korea 0 Paris

Saturday, June 8 Venue Germany 1, China 0 Rennes Spain 3, South Africa 1 Le Havre Norway 3, Nigeria 0 Reims

Sunday, June 9 Venue Italy 2, Australia 1 Valenciennes Brazil 3, Jamaica 0 Grenoble England 2, Scotland 1

Nice





Monday, June 10 Venue Argentina 0, Japan 0 Paris Canada 1, Cameroon 0 Montpellier





Tuesday, June 11 Venue Netherlands 1, New Zealand 0 Le Havre Sweden 2, Chile 0 Rennes United States 13, Thailand 0 Reims





Wednesday, June 12 Venue Nigeria 2, South Korea 0 Grenoble Germany 1, Spain 0 Valenciennes France 2, Norway 1 Nice





Thursday, June 13 Time Venue TV Australia vs. Brazil Noon ET Montpellier Fox South Africa vs. China 3 p.m. ET Paris Fox





Friday, June 14 Time Venue TV Japan vs. Scotland 9 a.m. ET Rennes FS1 Jamaica vs. Italy Noon ET Reims Fox England vs. Argentina 3 p.m. ET Le Havre Fox





Saturday, June 15 Time Venue TV Netherlands vs. Cameroon 9 a.m. ET Valenciennes FS1 Canada vs. New Zealand 3 p.m. ET Grenoble FS2





Sunday, June 16 Time Venue TV Sweden vs. Thailand 9 a.m. ET Nice FS1 United States vs. Chile Noon ET Paris Fox

Monday, June 17 Time Venue TV South Africa vs. Germany Noon ET Montpellier Fox China vs. Spain Noon ET Le Havre FS1 Nigeria vs. France 3 p.m. ET

Rennes Fox South Korea vs. Norway 3 p.m. ET

Reims FS1

Tuesday, June 18 Time Venue TV Jamaica vs. Australia 3 p.m. ET Grenoble FS2 Italy vs. Brazil 3 p.m. ET

Valenciennes FS1

Wednesday, June 19 Time Venue TV Japan vs. England 3 p.m. ET Nice FS1 Scotland vs. Argentina 3 p.m. ET Paris FS2

Thursday, June 20 Time Venue TV Netherlands vs. Canada Noon ET Reims Fox Cameroon vs. New Zealand Noon ET Montpellier FS1 United States vs. Sweden 3 p.m. ET

Le Havre Fox Thailand vs. Chile 3 p.m. ET

Rennes FS1

Saturday, June 22 Time Venue TV Round of 16: TBD vs. TBD 11:30 a.m. ET Grenoble FS1 Round of 16: TBD vs. TBD 3 p.m. ET Nice Fox

Sunday, June 23 Time Venue TV Round of 16: TBD vs. TBD 11:30 a.m. ET Valenciennes FS1 Round of 16: TBD vs. TBD 3 p.m. ET Le Havre Fox

Monday, June 24 Time Venue TV Round of 16: TBD vs. TBD Noon ET Reims FS1 Round of 16: TBD vs. TBD 3 p.m. ET Paris FS1

Tuesday, June 25 Time Venue TV Round of 16: TBD vs. TBD Noon ET Montpellier FS1 Round of 16: TBD vs. TBD 3 p.m. ET Rennes FS1

Thursday, June 27 Time Venue TV Quarterfinal: TBD vs. TBD 3 p.m. ET Le Havre Fox

Friday, June 28 Time Venue TV Quarterfinal: TBD vs. TBD 3 p.m. ET Paris Fox

Saturday, June 29 Time Venue TV Quarterfinal: TBD vs. TBD 9 a.m. ET Valenciennes FS1 Quarterfinal: TBD vs. TBD 12:30 p.m. ET Rennes FS1

Tuesday, July 2 Time Venue TV Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD 3 p.m. ET Lyon Fox

Wednesday, July 3 Time Venue TV Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD 3 p.m. ET Lyon FS1

Saturday, July 6 Time Venue TV Third-place game: TBD vs. TBD 11 a.m. ET Nice Fox