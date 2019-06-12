2019 Women's World Cup schedule, dates, watch on TV, live stream info, start times: Nigeria tops South Korea

The FIFA Women's World Cup in France began on Friday, June 7 in Paris

The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France kicked off on June 7 in Paris, France, with the hosts pulling away with a comfortable win over South Korea. The French team is back in action on Wednesday against a Norway team that is without the services of Ada Hegerberg, who is considered the best player on the planet. On Tuesday, the Americans started their title defense with a record-setting blowout win vs. Thailand that left some folks uneasy. Here's a look at every record set in that 13-goal win of epic proportions

Twenty-four nations are fighting for the right to take home the most coveted trophy in the sport. The United States is one of the favorites entering the competition, having won the 2015 World Cup in Canada by beating Japan in the final. The U.S. started its t

Here's how to watch the cup and the full schedule: 

How to stream, watch on TV

The tournament will air in the United States English on Fox and FS1, while the Spanish broadcast rights are with Telemundo, with games also airing on Universo. You can watch the tournament on fuboTV (Try for free). 

Who wins every Women's World Cup match? Visit SportsLine now to see picks from European expert David Sumpter, the math professor whose model is up 2,000 percent on international soccer.

Schedule  

Friday, June 7Venue

France 4, South Korea 0

Paris

Saturday, June 8Venue

Germany 1, China 0

Rennes

Spain 3, South Africa 1

Le Havre

Norway 3, Nigeria 0 Reims
Sunday, June 9Venue

Italy 2, Australia 1

Valenciennes

Brazil 3, Jamaica 0

Grenoble

England 2, Scotland 1
 Nice


Monday, June 10Venue

Argentina 0, Japan 0

Paris

Canada 1, Cameroon 0 Montpellier


Tuesday, June 11Venue

Netherlands 1, New Zealand 0

Le Havre 

Sweden 2, Chile 0

Rennes

United States 13, Thailand 0 Reims


Wednesday, June 12TimeVenueTV

Nigeria 2, South Korea 0

9 a.m. ET

Grenoble

FS1

Germany vs. Spain

Noon ET

Valenciennes

Fox

France vs. Norway 3 p.m. ET Nice Fox

Thursday, June 13TimeVenueTV

Australia vs. Brazil

Noon ET

Montpellier

Fox

South Africa vs. China 3 p.m. ET Paris Fox

Friday, June 14TimeVenueTV

Japan vs. Scotland

9 a.m. ET

Rennes

FS1

Jamaica vs. Italy Noon ET Reims Fox
England vs. Argentina 3 p.m. ET Le Havre Fox

Saturday, June 15TimeVenueTV

Netherlands vs. Cameroon

9 a.m. ET

Valenciennes 

FS1

Canada vs. New Zealand

3 p.m. ET

Grenoble

FS2

Sunday, June 16TimeVenueTV

Sweden vs. Thailand

9 a.m. ET

Nice

FS1

United States vs. Chile

Noon ET

Paris

Fox

Monday, June 17TimeVenueTV

South Africa vs. Germany

Noon ET

Montpellier

Fox

China vs. Spain

Noon ET

Le Havre

FS1

Nigeria vs. France 3 p.m. ET
 Rennes Fox
South Korea vs. Norway 3 p.m. ET 
 Reims FS1
Tuesday, June 18TimeVenueTV

Jamaica vs. Australia

3 p.m. ET

Grenoble

FS2

Italy vs. Brazil 3 p.m. ET  
 Valenciennes FS1
Wednesday, June 19TimeVenueTV

Japan vs. England

3 p.m. ET

Nice

FS1

Scotland vs. Argentina

3 p.m. ET

Paris

FS2

Thursday, June 20TimeVenueTV

Netherlands vs. Canada

Noon ET

Reims

Fox

Cameroon vs. New Zealand Noon ET Montpellier FS1
United States vs. Sweden  3 p.m. ET
 Le Havre Fox
Thailand vs. Chile 3 p.m. ET
 Rennes FS1
Saturday, June 22TimeVenueTV

Round of 16: TBD vs. TBD

11:30 a.m. ET

Grenoble

FS1

Round of 16: TBD vs. TBD 

3 p.m. ET

Nice

Fox

Sunday, June 23TimeVenueTV

Round of 16: TBD vs. TBD

11:30 a.m. ET

Valenciennes

FS1

Round of 16: TBD vs. TBD 

3 p.m. ET

Le Havre

Fox

Monday, June 24TimeVenueTV

Round of 16: TBD vs. TBD

Noon ET

Reims

FS1

Round of 16: TBD vs. TBD 

3 p.m. ET

Paris

FS1

Tuesday, June 25TimeVenueTV

Round of 16: TBD vs. TBD

Noon ET

Montpellier

FS1

Round of 16: TBD vs. TBD 

3 p.m. ET

Rennes

FS1

Thursday, June 27TimeVenueTV

Quarterfinal: TBD vs. TBD 

3 p.m. ET

Le Havre

Fox

Friday, June 28TimeVenueTV

Quarterfinal: TBD vs. TBD

3 p.m. ET

Paris

Fox

Saturday, June 29TimeVenueTV

Quarterfinal: TBD vs. TBD

9 a.m. ET

Valenciennes

FS1

Quarterfinal: TBD vs. TBD 

12:30 p.m. ET

Rennes

FS1

Tuesday, July 2TimeVenueTV

Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD

3 p.m. ET

Lyon

Fox

Wednesday, July 3TimeVenueTV

Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD

3 p.m. ET

Lyon

FS1

Saturday, July 6TimeVenueTV

Third-place game: TBD vs. TBD

11 a.m. ET

Nice                

Fox

Sunday, July 7TimeVenueTV

Final: TBD vs. TBD

11 a.m. ET

Lyon

Fox

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories