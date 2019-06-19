2019 Women's World Cup scores, highlights: Argentina makes three-goal comeback vs. Scotland; England wins Group D

Day 13 of the 2019 Women's World Cup produced lots of goals, lots of drama and no new teams into the round of 16. England won Group D by putting two goals on Japan, and it looked like Scotland would be in great position to move on as a third-place team with a three-goal lead over Argentina. But the South Americans fought back with three goals after the 74th minute to draw 3-3 and keep their hopes alive. Here's what happened on the day:

Scores

England 2, Japan 0

Argentina 3, Scotland 3

Just two spots remain

The teams that have officially qualified for the round of 16 through Wednesday remain the same. They are:

France

Norway

Germany

Spain

China

Italy

England

Japan

Netherlands

Canada

USA

Sweden

Australia

Brazil

The last two sports will go to the final two third-place teams. It will be either Nigeria, Argentina, Cameroon/New Zealand or Chile/Thailand.

Ellen White takes over for Lionesses

White, a 30-year-old Manchester City forward, scored on either side of half time to give England a 2-0 win over Japan to win the group in what was an even, competitive battle. Japan had 16 shots to England's 14, and possession was almost the same, yet England was simply more clinical in the final third. White finished off the game with this goal:

ELLEN WHITE AGAIN!



Japan has been all over England in this 2nd half but it's the @Lionesses who may have just sealed up 1st place. #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/ncXucO1GyW — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 19, 2019

England entered the World Cup with high expectations, but through the first two games they didn't overly impress. Against a quality Japan team the Lionesses were able to show their ability in defense and proved why they'll be a tough out the rest of the way, though the road wont' be easy. As a result of winning the group, they'll be on the side of the bracket that includes host France, Norway and likely the United States.

Argentina's huge comeback

A team had never come back from three goals down in a Women's World Cup match until Wednesday. Argentina looked left for dead thanks to clinical finishing from Scotland, but in the tournament in which Argentina earned its first World Cup point, the group made more history.

A late penalty kick was confirmed by VAR. It was then missed, but Scotland's goalkeeper had jumped off the line (again reviewed and confirmed by VAR), forcing a re-do. That's where Florencia Bonsegundo got her second chance, and she buried it:

MORE VAR DRAMA! 😱



VAR awards another penalty retake and Argentina tie the game to end Scotland's #FIFAWWC campaign! pic.twitter.com/ojniD2UaOz — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 19, 2019

A record-setting day for Argentina, which still has hope of moving on. Argentina will need Cameroon and New Zealand to draw as well as Chile and Thailand.

Thursday's slate

All times Eastern

Cameroon vs. New Zealand, 12 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Netherlands vs. Canada, 12 pm. on fuboTV (Try for free)

USWNT vs. Sweden, 3 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Chile vs. Thailand, 3 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)