2019 Women's World Cup scores, highlights: Australia, fired-up Sam Kerr rally vs. Brazil; Marta returns

We are a week into the 2019 Women's World Cup, and it's not quite crunch time, but the pressure is mounting to get results before it's too late. Australia had its back against the wall on Thursday against talented Brazil, and in the best game of the tournament so far, they produced quite the comeback. Here's a look at the schedule and what happened in the early game:

Schedule

Australia 3, Brazil 2

South Africa vs. China, 3 p.m. on Fox on fuboTV (Try for free)

Australia comes from behind to avoid disaster

The Aussies entered the tournament as one of a handful of potential title winners after the big three of the United States, Germany and France. But the loss to Italy to start the cup saw those expectations take a hit. Then, down to Brazil 2-0 in the second half, this team looked headed for an early exit rather than a deep run.

Three goals in the next 26 minutes saw the Matildas come from behind and beat Brazil 3-2. Caitlin Foord and Chloe Logarzo brought them level, but then an own goal from Monica 66 minutes in was the difference on a controversial play. Monica was marking Sam Kerr when a ball went over the top. Kerr was offside, but Monica went back to defend it and headed it into her own goal. Initially, the assistant ref signaled offside, but it was then reviewed, and VAR confirmed a goal. Take a look:

VAR decides: OWN GOAL!



Australia take the lead after a lengthy video review determines Sam Kerr was not impacting this play despite being in an offside position. #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/aYREUYqdgE — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 13, 2019

That's a tough one, isn't it? The ruling is that Kerr did not impact the play as she didn't come close to touching the ball or forcing the movement of the defender, but had Kerr not been offside, Monica is probably a couple steps ahead, and the ball then goes over her and potentially to the goalkeeper. It's an unfortunate way for Brazil to lose, but this puts teams on alert that if a player runs past you and you feel like they are off, just let them go. Credit to Monica though for her effort, because all she was trying to do was get the ball out of danger.

Here are the complete highlights:

From Marta making history to the Matildas' incredible comeback, this game had everything 🔥



Full highlights from Brazil vs Australia in our 90' in 90" ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/H0S6oaXi0E — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 13, 2019

Afterward, Kerr had some words for her team's critics following the opening loss to Italy, telling them to "suck on that." Have a listen:

Sam Kerr had some choice words for Australia's critics after their comeback win over Brazil. 👀



And @KathrynA_12 agrees. pic.twitter.com/OXLBZgdzBA — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 13, 2019

Well then ... she is fired up, and you don't want to make a player like her angry. She hasn't scored a goal yet in this tournament, but she is waiting to explode. That could mean bad news for Jamaica on the third matchday.

Marta returns, scores record-setting goal

After missing the opening win against Jamaica due to a thigh injury, Brazil legend Marta returned to the lineup against Australia. It didn't take long for the 33-year-old to get going. In the 27th minute, she put a penalty kick in the back of the net to open the game's scoring.

MARTA SCORES!



Brazil's superstar strikes from the penalty spot for her 16th career #FIFAWWC goal, extending her own record. pic.twitter.com/nYzJZL6BR0 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 13, 2019

With the goal, Marta -- who scored for Brazil in the 2003 World Cup -- became the first player to score in five different World Cups. She also extended her own World Cup record to 16 career goals, but she taken off at half time, which seems like it could be related to her injury, though pending confirmation.