2019 Women's World Cup scores, highlights: Brazil's Marta becomes top goal scorer; Australia's Sam Kerr breaks through
Here's what to know and see for the day's action
Day 12 at the 2019 World Cup is a wrap, and what a day it was. The two games featured a four-goal performance, history made by a legend of the game and two more teams moving on to the round of 16. Australia beat Jamaica 4-1 with four goals by Sam Kerr to advance, while Brazil star Marta became the top goal scorer in World Cup history (men or women), with her winning against Italy. Here's a rundown of what happened:
Scores
Australia 4, Jamaica 1
Brazil 1, Italy 0
Move over Klose -- it's Marta's record now
Brazilian superstar Marta scored the winner on a penalty kick in the 1-0 victory over Italy and now holds the record as the all-time leader in World Cup goals in men's or women's tournament. Her 17th strike pushed her past Miroslav Klose's, who scored 16 World Cup goals for the German men's team. More importantly Marta's goal gets her country into the round of 16 with the team finishing in third place with six points. Here's a look at the moment:
That might not even be the coolest thing she's accomplished at this tournament though. As pointed out by journalist Elaine Buckley, Marta is a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador and turned down sponsorships so that she could wear the gender equality symbol on her cleats.
Major props to a legend of the game.
Sam Kerr goes off for Matildas
You could argue that Australia's Sam Kerr is the best player at this World Cup from a pure talent standpoint, but fans have been waiting for her coming out party. It came on Tuesday. In the 4-1 win over Jamaica, Kerr scored all four goals for Australia as the team clinched second place in the group. Kerr scored two goals in each half. Here's her fourth.
That victory sets them up with a round of 16 date against Norway. Here's the latest bracket.
The thrill of a country's first World Cup goal
Jamaica may not be close to contending for a spot in the knockout stage of a World Cup, but on Tuesday the Reggae Girlz made history with their first ever goal at the competition. Trailing Australia 2-0, it came off the boot of Havana Solaun. Just look at what it means to them:
A historic moment for the country and the ever-growing women's game. Solaun's name is now in the history books forever.
14 of the 16 spots secured
The teams that have officially qualified for the round of 16 through Tuesday's action are:
- France
- Norway
- Germany
- Spain
- China
- Italy
- England
- Japan
- Netherlands
- Canada
- USA
- Sweden
- Australia
- Brazil
All that's left now are two third-place spots that will go to either Nigeria, Argentina, Scotland, Cameroon, New Zealand, Thailand or Chile.
Wednesday's slate
Japan vs. England, 3 p.m. ET on fuboTV (Try for free)
Argentina vs. Scotland, 3 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)
