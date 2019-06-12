2019 Women's World Cup scores, highlights: France edges Norway with VAR assist; Germany edges Spain

A day after the United States rocked the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup with a record-breaking 13-0 demolition of Thailand, Day 6 of tournament action began with a few other shutouts -- this time from Nigeria and Germany, albeit with not nearly as many goals.

That doesn't mean the Super Falcons didn't make some history while shutting out South Korea in a 2-0 victory, however. And Germany solidified its own history against Spain by improving its all-time scoreline advantage to 14-2, capturing its 18th victory in 22 all-time Women's World Cup group matches. Host nation France closed out the day with its second win in as many tries, this time beating Norway in Nice.

Women's World Cup scores, schedule for Wednesday, June 12

Nigeria 2, South Korea 0

Germany 1, Spain 0

France 2, Norway 1

France beats Norway on PK

France is now 2-0 on its home turf at the 2019 Women's World Cup. The hosts bested Norway, 2-1, Wednesday and Eugenie Le Sommer's penalty-kick goal proved to be the winner in the 72nd minute. France, which dominated South Korea in the tournament's opener last Friday, had plenty of chances to break open the scoring in the first half, but failed to find the back of the net. It didn't take the French long to score in the second half.

Valerie Gauvin scored in the 46th minute to give France the lead, but the team gave it back less than 10 minutes later when Wendie Renard scored an own goal. Norway, ranked 12th in the world by FIFA (eight spots behind France), had only five attempts to France's 16, but played the hosts tough. The deciding goal came on Le Sommer's PK, which was awarded after VAR determined Norway committed a foul in the box. Here are the full highlights from Wednesday's nightcap:

Germany moves on after second straight 1-0 victory

Four days after topping China 1-0, Germany earned its second straight one-goal decision against Spain, which had more possession time, more shots and better pass accuracy but could not recover from a loose ball in the 42nd minute, when Sara Dabritz slid past her marker to strike from close range, capitalizing on a defensive lapse and guaranteeing Germany a spot in the knockout stages with her goal following Spain's initial save.

Nigeria blanks South Korea with 2-0 win

South Korea had 63-percent possession and put four more shots on target than Nigeria, but it was the African women who came up big when it mattered, becoming the first African side in Women's World Cup history to take their second group game at the tourney. Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala also became just the second Nigerian in tournament history to score in two different Women's World Cups, tying 1990s standout Rita Nwadike. This is also Nigeria's first Cup win since 2011.

