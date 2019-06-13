2019 Women's World Cup scores, highlights: Marta returns for Brazil, scores record-setting goal

We are a week into the 2019 Women's World Cup, and it's not quite crunch time, but the pressure is mounting to get results before it's too late. Brazil and Australia meet in the first game of the day on Friday with the Aussies looking for points after losing to Italy. In the second and final game of the day, South Africa and China can't afford a slip up after coming up empty on the first matchday. Here's the schedule and what to know:

Schedule

Brazil vs. Australia, 12 p.m. ET on Fox on fuboTV (Try for free)

South Africa vs. China, 3 p.m. on Fox on fuboTV (Try for free)

Marta returns, scores record-setting goal

After missing the opening win against Jamaica due to a thigh injury, Brazil legend Marta returned to the lineup against Australia. Replaced by Cristiane (who netted a hat trick) in the first game, both started against Australia with a chance to move into sole possession of first place in Group C.

It didn't take long for Marta, 33, to get going. In the 27th minute, she put a penalty kick in the back of the net to open the game's scoring.

MARTA SCORES!



Brazil's superstar strikes from the penalty spot for her 16th career #FIFAWWC goal, extending her own record. pic.twitter.com/nYzJZL6BR0 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 13, 2019

With the goal, Marta -- who scored for Brazil in the 2003 World Cup -- became the first player to score in five different World Cups. She also extended her own World Cup record to 16 career goals.