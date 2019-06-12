2019 Women's World Cup scores, highlights: Nigeria blanks South Korea, Spain takes on Germany

A day after the United States rocked the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup with a record-breaking 13-0 demolition of Thailand, Day 6 of tournament action began with another shutout -- this time from Nigeria, albeit with not nearly as many goals.

That doesn't mean the Super Falcons didn't make some history while shutting out South Korea in a 2-0 victory, however.

Germany and Spain are going to head to head in the day's noon match, meanwhile, with France and Norway set to meet later in the day. Spain came into the day with a 13-2 all-time scoreline disadvantage vs. Germany, and the latter entered with 17 wins in 22 group matches in the history of the Women's World Cup.

Keep it locked right here at CBS Sports for live updates and results from Wednesday's action:

Women's World Cup scores, schedule for Wednesday, June 12

Nigeria 2, South Korea 0

Spain vs. Germany, 12 p.m. ET, Fox -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free)

Norway vs. France, 3 p.m. ET, Fox -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free)

Nigeria blanks South Korea with 2-0 win

South Korea had 63-percent possession and put four more shots on target than Nigeria, but it was the African women who came up big when it mattered, becoming the first African side in Women's World Cup history to take their second group game at the tourney. Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala also became just the second Nigerian in tournament history to score in two different Women's World Cups, tying 1990s standout Rita Nwadike. This is also Nigeria's first Cup win since 2011.

2 goals ✅

Clean sheet ✅

3 points ✅



Everything went Nigeria's way in their second match of the #FIFAWWC. Watch the full highlights in our 90' in 90" ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/4eJlHkFpMp — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 12, 2019

Women's World Cup scores, schedule for Thursday, June 13