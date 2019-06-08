2019 Women's World Cup scores, highlights, recap for Day 2: Germany's young star shines bright, Spain rallies

The 2019 Women's World Cup saw France beat South Korea in the opener on Friday, but the first full slate of games was on Saturday with three matches and a couple contenders taking the field. The day started with one of the favorites, Germany, beating China 1-0 in a tight, tense game before Spain came from behind to beat South Africa. Here are the scores from Day 2 and takeaways.

Germany 1, China 0

Spain 3, South Africa 1

Germany squeaks by as Gwinn continues to shine

Germany's 1-0 win over China wasn't a proper reflection of the match, as the Europeans had 16 shots and China had just five, but it was another great display from a rising star: Giulia Gwinn.

Germany was forced to make just one save on the night, and China resorted to fouling Germany time and time again to disrupt play. But the breakthrough finally came 66 minutes in thanks to the 19-year-old talent, who will turn 20 during the tournament. She became the third youngest teenager to score for Germany at the World Cup after Birgit Prinz in 1995 and Ariane Hingst in 1999, according to Opta.

Boy, was that a perfect strike of the ball and a valuable goal that gets Germany off on the right foot.

As for China, a draw was there for the taking but now have to recover if they hope to move on.

Spain fortunate to get a result

South Africa's plan was to defend, defend and defend, with the hope being they could spring forward and get a result. And things looked good after Thembi Kgatlana opened the scoring in the 25th minute. South Africa only weathered the storm for so long before it just couldn't anymore, but it only has itself to blame as Spain came through with a 3-1 win in group-stage play.

Despite being outshot 27-5, South Africa had the lead with just 20 minutes to go, but two penalty kicks gave Jennifer Hermoso two goals before Lucia Garcia finished it off in the 89th minute. Hermoso and company didn't get the best of lucks until late, and it was evident that South Africa couldn't keep the all-out defense going.

The first penalty came on a silly handball before a dangerous tackle in the box in the 82nd minute by Nothando Vilakazi saw her get a red as well with a high-stud challenge which came as the result of her ball clearance. Here's the winning goal:

It's obviously a good result for Spain, but one they were fortunate to get. Their ability to create chances though should have them a bit more confident ahead of the second game. Meanwhile, South Africa is going to have to get more creative on the ball or face an early exit at the World Cup. With a minus-two goal differential, they are already behind the 8 ball.