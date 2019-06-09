2019 Women's World Cup scores, highlights, recap: Italy gets historic win; Cristiane nets hat trick for Brazil

The World Cup's third day of action brought the biggest stunner of the tournament so far as Italy got its first World Cup win in 20 years by knocking off contender Australia 2-1. Italy, playing in the tournament for the first time since 1999, got two goals from Barbara Bonansea to secure the comeback after superstar Sam Kerr scored the opener. Down 1-0 in the second half, Bonansea scored in the 56th minute and then in the 95th. Here's more on Italy's crazy win and everything else you need to know about Day 3:

Scores

Italy 2, Australia 1

Brazil 3, Jamaica 0

England vs. Scotland, 12 p.m. ET on fuboTV (Try for free)

Italy gets first World Cup win in 20 years

What a day for the Italians. This was a game played how they wanted -- slow and physical. There were 39 total fouls in this game and it helped slow down the pace with Italy focusing on defense and hoping to spring a surprise, and they did just that. Check out Bonansea's winning goal at the death as she heads home from the far post, hitting it into the grown to make it more challenging to stop.

WHAT A MOMENT! 🇮🇹



Barbara Bonansea scores deep into extra time for Italy's first #FIFAWWC win in 20 years. pic.twitter.com/db1y7fcmoA — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 9, 2019

What a scene, and what a win. This lifts Italy into a fantastic position to move on, and with just one more point, the team may have enough. For Australia, it puts the pressure on to get a result next time out against Brazil, which won't be an easy task.

Brazil, Cristiane erase negative vibes

Brazil entered the cup on a nine-game losing streak but quickly found its form against Jamaica on Saturday in its opener, and there was a hat trick. The crazy thing is, it wasn't from superstar Marta. Instead, 34-year-old veteran Cristiane scored all three goals for Brazil and is now the top scorer of the competition. Now, it's not a surprise that she was so dominant. While Marta is Brazil's all-time top scorer with 110 goals, Cristiane is second all time with 90, 49 more than the next person. She became the oldest player to score a hat trick at a Women's World Cup: Here's the recap of the action:

Cristiane became the oldest player to score a hat trick in #FIFAWWC history as Brazil spoiled Jamaica's debut.



All the highlights in our 90' in 90" ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/BFVv5CIkJx — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 9, 2019

Brazil had 19 shots on the day and could have won by more had it not been by some inspired play from Jamaica goalkeeper Sydney Schneider, who was born in the United States.

The win gives Brazil three points and a real chance to take command of the group with Australia next, while Jamaica needs to get something against confident Italy next time out.