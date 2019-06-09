2019 Women's World Cup scores, highlights, recap: Italy gets historic win vs. Australia
Here's what to know and see for the day's action
The World Cup's third day of action brought the biggest stunner of the tournament so far as Italy got its first World Cup win in 20 years by knocking off contender Australia 2-1. In what was a physical game that featured 22 total shots, 16 of which were Australia's. Italy, playing in the tournament for the first time since 1999, got two goals from Barbara Bonansea to secure the comeback after superstar Sam Kerr scored the opener. Down 1-0 in the second half, Bonansea scored in the 56th minute and then in the 95th. Here's more on Italy's crazy win and everything else you need to know about Day 3:
Scores
Italy 2, Australia 1
Brazil vs. Jamaica, 9:30 a.m. ET on fuboTV (Try for free)
England vs. Scotland, 12 p.m. ET on fuboTV (Try for free)
Italy gets first World Cup win in 20 years
What a day for the Italians. This was a game played how they wanted -- slow and physical. There were 39 total fouls in this game and it helped slow down the pace with Italy focusing on defense and hoping to spring a surprise, and they did just that. Check out Bonansea's winning goal at the death as she heads home from the far post, hitting it into the grown to make it more challenging to stop.
What a scene, and what a win. This lifts Italy into a fantastic position to move on, and with just one more point, the team may have enough. For Australia, it puts the pressure on to get a result next time out against Brazil, which won't be an easy task.
