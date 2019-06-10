2019 Women's World Cup scores, highlights, recap: Japan underwhelms in opener as Argentina gets historic point

Day 4 of the 2019 World Cup has a small slate of action with just two games, but two contenders to win the tournament were scheduled to play their opener. After the first match, we may just be talking about one contender. With talented Canada set to play Cameroon, the day kicked off with 2011 champs Japan taking on Argentina. On paper, it was a game Japan was supposed to win easily, but after it ended 0-0, it has to make you wonder if the Japanese really have what it takes to make a third straight final.

Here's what to know and see for Day 4:

Scores

Argentina 0, Japan 0

Canada vs. Cameroon, 3 p.m. ET

Argentina makes history while Japan shows inexperience

Argentina's surprising scoreless draw against mighty Japan saw the South American nation earn its first ever point at a Women's World Cup, and they celebrated it as if it were a victory. For a team that went more than two years (from June 2015 to October 2017) between playing a match, Monday was a monumental day. Argentina had just one shot on goal but buckled down all game long, conceding 72 percent of the possession and completing nearly 400 less passes. Japan controlled the ball in Argentina's half for a great deal, yet it could not break down the Argentina defense. Aldana Cometti and Agustina Barroso were quick to react at the back, and while it felt like the Japanese would eventually break things open, they never got a golden chance in the second half.

Japan won the tournament in 2011 and finished in second in 2015, and the early impression this time around is that maybe Japan doesn't have what it takes to make the final, and it is because of the youth. Used to boasting a veteran-heavy roster, this current team has 14 players aged 23 or younger, and it showed. They were solid on the ball in the middle of the park, but when it came to finding teammates in space to enter the box, they were way off.

Perhaps the expectations were a bit too high for this Japan team, but after not impressing in this one, they'll look to bounce back against Scotland, where a loss would put them on the brink of elimination. Meanwhile, Argentina knows that if it can win one of its last two games, it will have quite the chance of making the round of 16. But the team has to be thrilled with what it already accomplished -- after losing its first World Cup opener 6-0 to Japan in 2003 and then 11-0 to Germany in 2007, this result is Argentina's biggest in history.