2019 Women's World Cup scores, highlights, recap: Netherlands' Miedema makes history
Here's what to know and see for the day's action
Day 10 at the 2019 Women's World Cup featured just two games as Group E was in action, and history was made. One of the world's top young players in the world broke a record at a bonkers age to book the Netherlands' spot in the next round, while Canada is hoping to secure its ticket to the next round later in the day when it faces New Zealand. Here's a look at Saturday's action so far.
Scores
Netherlands 3, Cameroon 1
Canada vs. New Zealand, 3 p.m. ET on fuboTV (Try for free)
Miedema becomes Dutch's top scorer all time
This is just bonkers to think, but Vivianne Miedema is now the Netherlands' all-time leading goal scorer with 60 goals. While you can't deny her talent, it's crazy to think she has the record at the age of 22. She passed Manon Melis with her two goals in the 3-1 win over Cameroon.
Miedema could just shatter the record. She averages 10 goals a year for the national team, so let's say she plays 10 more years and stays at that rate, and you've got 160 goals and an advantage of 100 goals over second place. That's just wild.
For those that don't know much about her, Miedema used to play for Bayern Munich and now plays for Arsenal. She won Euro 2017 with the Netherlands and won Women's Player of the Year at the London Football Awards. A clinical striker, she has 172 goals in 196 career club games, including 29 this past season.
Those who have advanced
So far, France, Germany, Italy, England and the Netherlands are through, and it's likely that Canada, the United States and Sweden will all join by the end of the weekend. That would mean half of the knockout stage would be decided by the end of the second matchday.
