2019 Women's World Cup scores, highlights: Spain and China punch tickets to round of 16

Day 11 of the 2019 FIFA women's World Cup saw two more teams book their spots in the round of 16 as Group B closed out play, with more spots up for grabs in the day's later games. Spain and China both moved on from Group B to join Germany in the round of 16. Spain finished as runner-up in the ground, with China clinching one of the third-place spots as the sides played to a scoreless draw. Here's a look at the scores and more from Monday.

Scores

Germany 4, South Africa 0

Spain 0, China 0

Norway vs. South Korea, 3 p.m. ET on fuboTV (Try for free)

France vs. Nigeria, 3 p.m. ET on fuboTV (Try for free)

Spain, China get mutually beneficial result

Spain and China played out a 0-0 draw, but it didn't seem like the result Spain was looking for. The Europeans had 24 shots and nine on goal in the match but couldn't break the deadlock. Spain had 300 more completed passes than China in what ended up being a frustrating evening, but a win wouldn't have been enough to clinch first place anyway with Germany winning.

Spain finishes as runner-up in the group despite zero goals in its last two games, while China scored just one goal in the group stage and moves on, as the team impressively only conceded once.

This is what it means 🇨🇳



China's coach is brought to tears after advancing to the knockout stage in the #FIFAWWC. pic.twitter.com/ke5DL7cjhy — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 17, 2019

Germany wins group with lopsided victory

Up until this point, Germany hadn't done anything truly convincing. A pair of 1-0 wins were good results that did the job, but everyone had been waiting for a blowout performance and it came in the 4-0 win over South Africa.

Melanie Leupolz, Sara Dabritz, Alexandra Popp and Lina Magull all scored before the hour mark in a clinical display for Germany, which finally showed off its potent attack. This win pens the Germans in as the group winner, and they'll get a third-place team in the knockout stage that they'll be heavily favored to beat.

That's where they will hope to see their group stage form translate when it comes to results. Germany is currently experiencing the longest unbeaten run in the group stage, going 15-4-0 in their last 19 games.