2019 Women's World Cup scores, highlights: USA on tap; Netherlands-New Zealand decided by late goal
Here's a look at everything you need to know from Day 5 of the Women's World Cup
It looked like the Women's World Cup would produce its second scoreless draw in just as many days, but the Netherlands had other plans. The Dutch used a goal in the second half of added time to beat New Zealand 1-0 and earn three valuable points to kick off Day 5 action before some enticing games later, including the debut of the U.S. women's national team. Here's a look at the scores, schedule and more on Tuesday.
Women's World Cup scores for Tuesday, June 11
• Netherlands 1, New Zealand 0
• Chile vs. Sweden, 12 p.m. ET -- fuboTV (Try for free)
• United States vs. Thailand, 3 p.m. ET -- fuboTV (Try for free)
Super sub saves the Dutch
New Zealand weathered the Dutch storm for 91 minutes and looked almost certain to lock up a valuable point before Jill Roord came off the bench to head home the winner in the 92nd minute.
It always felt like the Netherlands would squeak out a win, especially with 16 shots on the day, and they did just that.
It's a big win for the Netherlands and one they needed for some momentum. The reigning Euro 2017 champs squeaked by in World Cup qualifying, and it really dampened expectations from the outside. This result won't reignite those expectations but it may be what gives them the confidence needed to take on Cameroon and Canada to wrap up the group stage.
U.S. gets ready for opener
The Americans take on Thailand at 3 p.m. ET as part of Group F, the last group to play at the tournament. The reigning champs are ready to roll and should be confident in winning this one with little trouble. Though it was almost three years ago, there is a history between the two teams. Just after the 2016 Olympics, the U.S. beat Thailand 9-0 in a friendly. Out of the 18 USWNT players that played that day, 17 are on this World Cup roster, including Carli Lloyd who had a hat trick.
The U.S. has never lost a World Cup opener, and they aren't expected to on Tuesday.
Women's World Cup schedule for Wednesday, June 12
• Nigeria vs. South Korea, 9 a.m. ET, FS1 -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free)
• Germany vs. Spain, Noon ET, Fox -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free)
• France vs. Norway, 3 p.m. ET, Fox -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free)
