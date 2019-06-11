2019 Women's World Cup scores, highlights: USA on tap; Netherlands-New Zealand decided by late goal

It looked like the Women's World Cup would produce its second scoreless draw in just as many days, but the Netherlands had other plans. The Dutch used a goal in the second half of added time to beat New Zealand 1-0 and earn three valuable points to kick off Day 5 action before some enticing games later, including the debut of the U.S. women's national team. Here's a look at the scores, schedule and more on Tuesday.

• Netherlands 1, New Zealand 0

• Chile vs. Sweden, 12 p.m. ET

• United States vs. Thailand, 3 p.m. ET

Super sub saves the Dutch

New Zealand weathered the Dutch storm for 91 minutes and looked almost certain to lock up a valuable point before Jill Roord came off the bench to head home the winner in the 92nd minute.

CLUTCH!



Jill Roord comes off the bench to score the game-winner in stoppage time for the Netherlands!

It always felt like the Netherlands would squeak out a win, especially with 16 shots on the day, and they did just that.

It's a big win for the Netherlands and one they needed for some momentum. The reigning Euro 2017 champs squeaked by in World Cup qualifying, and it really dampened expectations from the outside. This result won't reignite those expectations but it may be what gives them the confidence needed to take on Cameroon and Canada to wrap up the group stage.

U.S. gets ready for opener



The Americans take on Thailand at 3 p.m. ET as part of Group F, the last group to play at the tournament. The reigning champs are ready to roll and should be confident in winning this one with little trouble. Though it was almost three years ago, there is a history between the two teams. Just after the 2016 Olympics, the U.S. beat Thailand 9-0 in a friendly. Out of the 18 USWNT players that played that day, 17 are on this World Cup roster, including Carli Lloyd who had a hat trick.

We've waited four years, all of US.

But it’s finally here. This moment.

And the quest for ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️



IT'S A WORLD CUP GAMEDAY, #USA pic.twitter.com/RSCpePwuyG — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) June 11, 2019

The U.S. has never lost a World Cup opener, and they aren't expected to on Tuesday.

• Nigeria vs. South Korea, 9 a.m. ET, FS1

• Germany vs. Spain, Noon ET, Fox

• France vs. Norway, 3 p.m. ET, Fox