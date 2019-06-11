2019 Women's World Cup scores, highlights: USA sets records vs. Thailand; Sweden breaks through late vs. Chile
Here's a look at everything you need to know from Day 5 of the Women's World Cup
It looked like the Women's World Cup would produce its second scoreless draw in just as many days, but the Netherlands had other plans. The Dutch used a goal in the second half of added time to beat New Zealand 1-0 and earn three valuable points to kick off Day 5 action before Sweden doubled up Chile. The U.S. ended the day with a record-breaking rout over Thailand, and proved why the team is the favorite to win it all again in 2019.
Women's World Cup scores for Tuesday, June 11
• Netherlands 1, New Zealand 0
• Sweden 2, Chile 0
• United States 13, Thailand 0
USWNT sets records with huge win over Thailand
The U.S. got its 2019 World Cup started on Tuesday in France, and the defending champs dominated Thailand. The U.S. piled on to a three-goal halftime lead, scoring 10 times in the final 45 minutes while cruising to a 13-0 win. It was the most goals ever scored in a single Women's World Cup game, and Alex Morgan, with five goals, tied the record for the most by one player in a single match. Here's a list of the records the USWNT set on Tuesday. And here's a look at each goal the team scored:
Sweden takes care of business
The U.S. women's national team's top competition in Group F got off to a great start at the cup as Sweden beat Chile 2-0, but it took 83 minutes to get the breakthrough. It's been a trend at the tournament so far, with much stronger teams failing to convincingly put opponents away. Sweden had 24 shots in the game compared to Chile's five, yet the ball didn't want to go in for the majority of the match.
Kosovare Asillani scored the winning goal for Sweden seven minutes before time, and Madelen Janogy added the second in added time. Here's the winning goal:
A great strike, and what an alert play to pounce on that loose ball to send it top shelf. That's a big result against a Chile team that prioritized defense but couldn't hold on in the final moments. This win puts Sweden in a fantastic spot to beat Thailand next time out and advance to the round of 16.
Super sub saves the Dutch
New Zealand weathered the Dutch storm for 91 minutes and looked almost certain to lock up a valuable point before Jill Roord came off the bench to head home the winner in the 92nd minute.
It always felt like the Netherlands would squeak out a win, especially with 16 shots on the day, and they did just that.
It's a big win for the Netherlands and one they needed for some momentum. The reigning Euro 2017 champs squeaked by in World Cup qualifying, and it really dampened expectations from the outside. This result won't reignite those expectations but it may be what gives them the confidence needed to take on Cameroon and Canada to wrap up the group stage.
U.S. gets ready for opener
The Americans take on Thailand at 3 p.m. ET as part of Group F, the last group to play at the tournament. The reigning champs are ready to roll and should be confident in winning this one with little trouble. Though it was almost three years ago, there is a history between the two teams. Just after the 2016 Olympics, the U.S. beat Thailand 9-0 in a friendly. Out of the 18 USWNT players that played that day, 17 are on this World Cup roster, including Carli Lloyd who had a hat trick.
The U.S. has never lost a World Cup opener, and they aren't expected to on Tuesday.
Women's World Cup schedule for Wednesday, June 12
