2019 Women's World Cup scores, highlights: USA soccer faces Sweden; late goal sends Cameroon to knockout stage

Day 14 at the 2019 Women's World Cup saw another team clinch a spot in the round of 16 in what was one of the most dramatic goals at the tournament. After conceding an own goal to draw level with New Zealand, Ajara Nchout got her second goal of the game for Cameroon in the 95th minute to send the team through as one of the third-place teams. Here's a look at what happened ahead of USA vs. Sweden

Scores

Netherlands 2, Canada 1

Cameroon 2, New Zealand 1

USWNT vs. Sweden, 3 p.m. ET on fuboTV (Try for free)

Chile vs. Thailand, 3 p.m. ET on fuboTV (Try for free)

Cameroon into round of 16 with dramatic winner

Nchout had given her team the lead in the 57th minute in a game it dominated, but New Zealand got the equalizer in the 80th minute for the Football Ferns' first goal of the tournament, though it was via an own goal. With a draw doing nothing for either and only a winner getting through to the next round, Cameroon sealed it in the 95th minute with Nchout's ridiculous goal. Take a look at her moves, especially the one cut atop the box before finishing into the right side of the goal:

A MIRACLE FOR CAMEROON! 🇨🇲🇨🇲🇨🇲



Ajara Nchout scores with the LAST KICK of the game and sends Cameroon to the knockout stage! #FIFAWWC https://t.co/MCNcR6Hf6I — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 20, 2019

What a bit of drama, and what a hit. The moment wasn't too big for her despite it being the final seconds of the game, and it's a moment they won't soon forget. After making the round of 16 back in 2015, Cameroon is back in the knockout stage.

Netherlands takes Group E

Lineth Beerensteyn's goal in the 75th minute lifted Netherlands to a 2-1 win over Canada to top Group E with a perfect 3-0-0 record. It was a game with just four total shots on goal and one that appeared headed for a draw until the timely finish 15 minutes from the end of the game. The result means the Netherlands will now play Japan on June 25 in the round of 16 (full bracket here).

Canada will take on either the United States or Sweden a day earlier.

Here's the winning goal from the Netherlands:

The Dutch retake the lead! 🇳🇱



It's Beerensteyn who starts the move and finishes it. Great play from the substitute. 2-1, Netherlands. #FIFAWWC https://t.co/7MkqOC4MOb — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 20, 2019

That's a big goal for a lot of reasons, but more so because it gives the Netherlands a clear path to the semifinals. It won't be easy, but facing Japan and then Italy or China is easier than what Canada will face in either Sweden or USA and then likely Germany.

You can watch the entire Women's World Cup, including in 4K, on fuboTV (Try for free).