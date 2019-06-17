2019 Women's World Cup standings, full schedule, bracket, dates, start times: Knockout stage taking shape

Who will be crowned champions this summer in France?

The eighth installment of the FIFA Women's World Cup started in France earlier this month. The action is underway from June 7 to July 7 as 24 participating nations battle for that coveted World Cup trophy when it's all said and done. The U.S. improved to 2-0 in the competition with a 3-0 win over Chile on Sunday, and the final round of games in the group stage started Monday.

The bracket for the knockout stage is starting to take shape with 12 teams now qualified for the next round. That includes the United States, which is off to a blazing start and beat Chile on Sunday. France and Germany are in the next round as group winners, and France could end up facing the USWNT in the tournament's quarterfinals.

How to stream, watch on TV

The tournament will air in the United States English on FOX and FS1, while the Spanish broadcast rights are with Telemundo, with games also airing on Universo. You can watch the tournament on fuboTV (Try for free). 

2019 Women's World Cup knockout stage bracket

world-cup-bracket-2019.jpg

Group A standings and schedule

Group A GP W D L GD PTS
France*33 0 0 +69
Norway*32 0 1+36
Nigeria31 0 2-23
South Korea3 0 0 3-7 0


Friday, June 7 
France 4, South Korea 0

Saturday, June 8 
Norway 3, Nigeria 0

Wednesday, June 12 
Nigeria 2, South Korea 0
France 2, Norway 1

Monday, June 17
France 1, Nigeria 0
Norway 2, South Korea 1

Group B standings and schedule

Group B GP W D L GD PTS
Germany*33 0 0 +69
Spain*3111+14
China*311104
South Africa
3 0 0 3-7 0


Saturday, June 8
Germany 1, China 0
Spain 3, South Africa 1

Wednesday, June 12
Germany 1, Spain 0

Thursday, June 13
China 1, South Africa 0

Monday, June 17
Germany 4, South Africa 0
China 0, Spain 0

Group C standings and schedule

Group C GP W D L GD PTS
Italy*22 0 0+66
Brazil21 0 1+23
Australia21 0 103
Jamaica2 0 0 2-8 0


Sunday, June 9
Italy 2, Australia 1
Brazil 3, Jamaica 0

Thursday, June 13
Australia 3, Brazil 2

Friday, June 14
Italy 5, Jamaica 0

Tuesday, June 18
Jamaica vs. Australia, 3 p.m. ET, FS2
Italy vs. Brazil, 3 p.m. ET, FS1

Group D standings and schedule

Group D GP W D L GD PTS
England*220 0 +26
Japan*211 0 +14
Argentina2 0 11-11
Scotland2 0 0 2-2 0


Sunday, June 9
England 2, Scotland 1

Monday, June 10
Argentina 0, Japan 0

Friday, June 14
Japan 2, Scotland 1
England 1. Argentina 0

Wednesday, June 19
Japan vs. England, 3 p.m. ET, FS1
Scotland vs. Argentina, 3 p.m. ET, FS2

Group E standings and schedule

Group E GP W D L GD PTS
Netherlands*22 0 0 +36
Canada*22 0 0 +36
Cameroon2 0 0 2-3 0
New Zealand2 0 0 2-3 0


Monday, June 10
Canada 1, Cameroon 0

Tuesday, June 11
Netherlands 1, New Zealand 0

Saturday, June 15
Netherlands 3, Cameroon 1
Canada 2, New Zealand 0

Thursday, June 20
Netherlands vs. Canada, Noon ET, Fox
Cameroon vs. New Zealand, Noon ET, FS1

Group F standings and schedule

Group F GP W D L GD PTS
United States*22 0 0 +166
Sweden*22 0 0 +66
Chile2 0 0 2-5 0
Thailand2 0 0 2-17 0


Tuesday, June 11
Sweden 2, Chile 0
United States 13, Thailand 0

Sunday, June 16
Sweden 5, Thailand 1
United States 3, Chile 0

Thursday, June 20
United States vs. Sweden, 3 p.m. ET, Fox
Thailand vs. Chile, 3 p.m. ET, FS1

Round of 16

Saturday, June 22
TBD vs. TBD, 11:30 a.m. ET, FS1
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, Fox

Sunday, June 23
TBD vs. TBD, 11:30 a.m. ET, FS1
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, Fox

Monday, June 24
TBD vs. TBD, Noon ET, FS1 
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, FS1

Tuesday, June 25
TBD vs. TBD, Noon ET, FS1 
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, FS1 

Quarterfinals

Thursday, June 27
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, Fox

Friday, June 28
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, Fox

Saturday, June 29
TBD vs. TBD, 9 a.m. ET, FS1
TBD vs. TBD, 12:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 2
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, Fox 

Wednesday, July 3
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, FS1

Third-place game

Saturday, July 6
TBD vs. TBD, 11 a.m. ET, Fox 

Final

Sunday, July 7
TBD vs. TBD, 11 a.m. ET, Fox 

