2019 Women's World Cup standings, full schedule, bracket, dates, start times: Knockout stage taking shape
Who will be crowned champions this summer in France?
The eighth installment of the FIFA Women's World Cup started in France earlier this month. The action is underway from June 7 to July 7 as 24 participating nations battle for that coveted World Cup trophy when it's all said and done. The U.S. improved to 2-0 in the competition with a 3-0 win over Chile on Sunday, and the final round of games in the group stage started Monday.
The bracket for the knockout stage is starting to take shape with 12 teams now qualified for the next round. That includes the United States, which is off to a blazing start and beat Chile on Sunday. France and Germany are in the next round as group winners, and France could end up facing the USWNT in the tournament's quarterfinals.
How to stream, watch on TV
The tournament will air in the United States English on FOX and FS1, while the Spanish broadcast rights are with Telemundo, with games also airing on Universo. You can watch the tournament on fuboTV (Try for free).
2019 Women's World Cup knockout stage bracket
Group A standings and schedule
|Group A
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|France*
|3
|3
|0
|0
|+6
|9
|Norway*
|3
|2
|0
|1
|+3
|6
|Nigeria
|3
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|3
|South Korea
|3
|0
|0
|3
|-7
|0
Friday, June 7
France 4, South Korea 0
Saturday, June 8
Norway 3, Nigeria 0
Wednesday, June 12
Nigeria 2, South Korea 0
France 2, Norway 1
Monday, June 17
France 1, Nigeria 0
Norway 2, South Korea 1
Group B standings and schedule
|Group B
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Germany*
|3
|3
|0
|0
|+6
|9
|Spain*
|3
|1
|1
|1
|+1
|4
|China*
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|South Africa
|3
|0
|0
|3
|-7
|0
Saturday, June 8
Germany 1, China 0
Spain 3, South Africa 1
Wednesday, June 12
Germany 1, Spain 0
Thursday, June 13
China 1, South Africa 0
Monday, June 17
Germany 4, South Africa 0
China 0, Spain 0
Group C standings and schedule
|Group C
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Italy*
|2
|2
|0
|0
|+6
|6
|Brazil
|2
|1
|0
|1
|+2
|3
|Australia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Jamaica
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-8
|0
Sunday, June 9
Italy 2, Australia 1
Brazil 3, Jamaica 0
Thursday, June 13
Australia 3, Brazil 2
Friday, June 14
Italy 5, Jamaica 0
Tuesday, June 18
Jamaica vs. Australia, 3 p.m. ET, FS2
Italy vs. Brazil, 3 p.m. ET, FS1
Group D standings and schedule
|Group D
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|England*
|2
|2
|0
|0
|+2
|6
|Japan*
|2
|1
|1
|0
|+1
|4
|Argentina
|2
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|1
|Scotland
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-2
|0
Sunday, June 9
England 2, Scotland 1
Monday, June 10
Argentina 0, Japan 0
Friday, June 14
Japan 2, Scotland 1
England 1. Argentina 0
Wednesday, June 19
Japan vs. England, 3 p.m. ET, FS1
Scotland vs. Argentina, 3 p.m. ET, FS2
Group E standings and schedule
|Group E
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Netherlands*
|2
|2
|0
|0
|+3
|6
|Canada*
|2
|2
|0
|0
|+3
|6
|Cameroon
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-3
|0
|New Zealand
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-3
|0
Monday, June 10
Canada 1, Cameroon 0
Tuesday, June 11
Netherlands 1, New Zealand 0
Saturday, June 15
Netherlands 3, Cameroon 1
Canada 2, New Zealand 0
Thursday, June 20
Netherlands vs. Canada, Noon ET, Fox
Cameroon vs. New Zealand, Noon ET, FS1
Group F standings and schedule
|Group F
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|United States*
|2
|2
|0
|0
|+16
|6
|Sweden*
|2
|2
|0
|0
|+6
|6
|Chile
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-5
|0
|Thailand
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-17
|0
Tuesday, June 11
Sweden 2, Chile 0
United States 13, Thailand 0
Sunday, June 16
Sweden 5, Thailand 1
United States 3, Chile 0
Thursday, June 20
United States vs. Sweden, 3 p.m. ET, Fox
Thailand vs. Chile, 3 p.m. ET, FS1
Round of 16
Saturday, June 22
TBD vs. TBD, 11:30 a.m. ET, FS1
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, Fox
Sunday, June 23
TBD vs. TBD, 11:30 a.m. ET, FS1
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, Fox
Monday, June 24
TBD vs. TBD, Noon ET, FS1
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, FS1
Tuesday, June 25
TBD vs. TBD, Noon ET, FS1
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, FS1
Quarterfinals
Thursday, June 27
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, Fox
Friday, June 28
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, Fox
Saturday, June 29
TBD vs. TBD, 9 a.m. ET, FS1
TBD vs. TBD, 12:30 p.m. ET, FS1
Semifinals
Tuesday, July 2
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, Fox
Wednesday, July 3
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, FS1
Third-place game
Saturday, July 6
TBD vs. TBD, 11 a.m. ET, Fox
Final
Sunday, July 7
TBD vs. TBD, 11 a.m. ET, Fox
