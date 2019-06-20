2019 Women's World Cup standings, full schedule, bracket, dates, start times: USWNT moves to knockout stage
Who will be crowned champions this summer in France?
The eighth installment of the FIFA Women's World Cup is underway in France and the round of 16 is set. The defending champion United States women's national team won all three of its group stage games -- including a 2-0 win over Sweden -- to finish atop Group F. The U.S. will face Spain in the knockout stage and could match up against France in the quarterfinals.
Other group winners include the Netherlands, England, Germany, and Italy, and it's now all about surviving and advancing to the July 7 title game. Find the 2019 World Cup bracket, the knockout stage schedule and final standings from the group stage below.
How to stream, watch on TV
The tournament will air in the United States English on Fox and FS1, while the Spanish broadcast rights are with Telemundo, with games also airing on Universo. You can watch the tournament on fuboTV (Try for free).
Who wins every Women's World Cup match? Visit SportsLine now to see picks from European expert David Sumpter, the math professor whose model is up 2,000 percent on international soccer.
Women's World Cup knockout stage bracket
Round of 16
Saturday, June 22
Germany vs. Nigeria, 11:30 a.m. ET, FS1
Norway vs. Australia, 3 p.m. ET, Fox
Sunday, June 23
England vs. Cameroon, 11:30 a.m. ET, FS1
France vs. Brazil, 3 p.m. ET, Fox
Monday, June 24
Spain vs. United States, Noon ET, FS1
Sweden vs. Canada, 3 p.m. ET, FS1
Tuesday, June 25
Italy vs. China, Noon ET, FS1
Netherlands vs. Japan, 3 p.m. ET, FS1
Quarterfinals
Thursday, June 27
Norway/Australia vs. England/Cameroon, 3 p.m. ET, Fox
Friday, June 28
France/Brazil vs. United States/Spain, 3 p.m. ET, Fox
Saturday, June 29
Italy/China vs. Netherlands/Japan, 9 a.m. ET, FS1
Germany/Nigeria vs. Sweden/Canada, 12:30 p.m. ET, FS1
Semifinals
Tuesday, July 2
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, Fox
Wednesday, July 3
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, FS1
Third-place game
Saturday, July 6
TBD vs. TBD, 11 a.m. ET, Fox
Final
Sunday, July 7
TBD vs. TBD, 11 a.m. ET, Fox
Group A standings and schedule
|Group A
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|France*
|3
|3
|0
|0
|+6
|9
|Norway*
|3
|2
|0
|1
|+3
|6
|Nigeria*
|3
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|3
|South Korea
|3
|0
|0
|3
|-7
|0
Friday, June 7
France 4, South Korea 0
Saturday, June 8
Norway 3, Nigeria 0
Wednesday, June 12
Nigeria 2, South Korea 0
France 2, Norway 1
Monday, June 17
France 1, Nigeria 0
Norway 2, South Korea 1
Group B standings and schedule
|Group B
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Germany*
|3
|3
|0
|0
|+6
|9
|Spain*
|3
|1
|1
|1
|+1
|4
|China*
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
| South Africa
|3
|0
|0
|3
|-7
|0
Saturday, June 8
Germany 1, China 0
Spain 3, South Africa 1
Wednesday, June 12
Germany 1, Spain 0
Thursday, June 13
China 1, South Africa 0
Monday, June 17
Germany 4, South Africa 0
China 0, Spain 0
Group C standings and schedule
|Group C
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Italy*
|3
|2
|0
|1
|+5
|6
|Australia*
|3
|2
|0
|1
|+3
|6
|Brazil*
|3
|2
|0
|1
|+3
|6
|Jamaica
|3
|0
|0
|3
|-11
|0
Sunday, June 9
Italy 2, Australia 1
Brazil 3, Jamaica 0
Thursday, June 13
Australia 3, Brazil 2
Friday, June 14
Italy 5, Jamaica 0
Tuesday, June 18
Australia 4, Jamaica 1
Brazil 1, Italy 0
Group D standings and schedule
|Group D
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|England*
|3
|3
|0
|0
|+4
|9
|Japan*
|3
|1
|1
|1
|-1
|4
|Argentina
|3
|0
|2
|1
|-1
|2
|Scotland
|3
|0
|1
|2
|-2
|1
Sunday, June 9
England 2, Scotland 1
Monday, June 10
Argentina 0, Japan 0
Friday, June 14
Japan 2, Scotland 1
England 1. Argentina 0
Wednesday, June 19
England 2, Japan 0
Scotland 3, Argentina 3
Group E standings and schedule
|Group E
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Netherlands*
|3
|3
|0
|0
|+3
|6
|Canada*
|3
|2
|0
|1
|+2
|6
|Cameroon*
|3
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|3
|New Zealand
|3
|0
|0
|3
|-3
|0
Monday, June 10
Canada 1, Cameroon 0
Tuesday, June 11
Netherlands 1, New Zealand 0
Saturday, June 15
Netherlands 3, Cameroon 1
Canada 2, New Zealand 0
Thursday, June 20
Netherlands 2, Canada 1
Cameroon 2, New Zealand 1
Group F standings and schedule
|Group F
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|United States*
|3
|3
|0
|0
|+18
|9
|Sweden*
|3
|2
|0
|1
|+4
|6
|Chile
|3
|1
|0
|2
|-3
|3
|Thailand
|3
|0
|0
|3
|-19
|0
Tuesday, June 11
Sweden 2, Chile 0
United States 13, Thailand 0
Sunday, June 16
Sweden 5, Thailand 1
United States 3, Chile 0
Thursday, June 20
United States 2, Sweden 1
Chile 2, Thailand 0
-
2019 Women's World Cup schedule
The FIFA Women's World Cup knockout stage starts Saturday
-
2019 World Cup preview: United States
This is the country's eighth appearance at a World Cup
-
USWNT beats Sweden, wins Group F
The United States women's national team picked up a 2-0 win over Sweden on Thursday
-
Women's World Cup round of 16 bracket
The knockout stage gets underway Saturday
-
USWNT vs. Sweden preview
USA needs just a draw against its European rival to win Group F and advance to the knockout...
-
Cameroon wins WWC match on final kick
Ajara Nchout came up clutch to lift Cameroon into the knockout stage