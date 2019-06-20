2019 Women's World Cup standings, full schedule, bracket, dates, start times: USWNT moves to knockout stage

Who will be crowned champions this summer in France?

The eighth installment of the FIFA Women's World Cup is underway in France and the round of 16 is set. The defending champion United States women's national team won all three of its group stage games -- including a 2-0 win over Sweden -- to finish atop Group F. The U.S. will face Spain in the knockout stage and could match up against France in the quarterfinals.

Other group winners include the Netherlands, England, Germany, and Italy, and it's now all about surviving and advancing to the July 7 title game. Find the 2019 World Cup bracket, the knockout stage schedule and final standings from the group stage below.

How to stream, watch on TV

The tournament will air in the United States English on Fox and FS1, while the Spanish broadcast rights are with Telemundo, with games also airing on Universo. You can watch the tournament on fuboTV (Try for free). 

Women's World Cup knockout stage bracket

world-cup-bracket-2019.jpg
The U.S. starts knockout stage play vs. Spain.

Round of 16

Saturday, June 22
Germany vs. Nigeria, 11:30 a.m. ET, FS1
Norway vs. Australia, 3 p.m. ET, Fox

Sunday, June 23
England vs. Cameroon, 11:30 a.m. ET, FS1
France vs. Brazil, 3 p.m. ET, Fox

Monday, June 24
Spain vs. United States, Noon ET, FS1 
 Sweden vs. Canada, 3 p.m. ET, FS1

Tuesday, June 25
Italy vs. China, Noon ET, FS1 
Netherlands vs. Japan, 3 p.m. ET, FS1 

Quarterfinals

Thursday, June 27
Norway/Australia vs. England/Cameroon, 3 p.m. ET, Fox

Friday, June 28
France/Brazil vs. United States/Spain, 3 p.m. ET, Fox

Saturday, June 29
Italy/China vs. Netherlands/Japan, 9 a.m. ET, FS1
Germany/Nigeria vs. Sweden/Canada, 12:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 2
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, Fox 

Wednesday, July 3
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, FS1

Third-place game

Saturday, July 6
TBD vs. TBD, 11 a.m. ET, Fox 

Final

Sunday, July 7
TBD vs. TBD, 11 a.m. ET, Fox 

Group A standings and schedule

Group A GP W D L GD PTS
France* 3 3 0 0 +6 9
Norway* 3 2 0 1 +3 6
Nigeria* 3 1 0 2 -2 3
South Korea 3 0 0 3 -7 0


Friday, June 7 
France 4, South Korea 0

Saturday, June 8 
Norway 3, Nigeria 0

Wednesday, June 12 
Nigeria 2, South Korea 0
France 2, Norway 1

Monday, June 17
France 1, Nigeria 0
Norway 2, South Korea 1

Group B standings and schedule

Group B GP W D L GD PTS
Germany* 3 3 0 0 +6 9
Spain* 3 1 1 1 +1 4
China* 3 1 1 1 0 4
South Africa
 3 0 0 3 -7 0


Saturday, June 8
Germany 1, China 0
Spain 3, South Africa 1

Wednesday, June 12
Germany 1, Spain 0

Thursday, June 13
China 1, South Africa 0

Monday, June 17
Germany 4, South Africa 0
China 0, Spain 0

Group C standings and schedule

Group C GP W D L GD PTS
Italy* 3 2 0 1 +5 6
Australia* 3 2 0 1 +3 6
Brazil* 3 2 0 1 +3 6
Jamaica 3 0 0 3 -11 0


Sunday, June 9
Italy 2, Australia 1
Brazil 3, Jamaica 0

Thursday, June 13
Australia 3, Brazil 2

Friday, June 14
Italy 5, Jamaica 0

Tuesday, June 18
Australia 4, Jamaica 1
Brazil 1, Italy 0

Group D standings and schedule

Group D GP W D L GD PTS
England* 3 3 0 0 +4 9
Japan* 3 1 1 1 -1 4
Argentina 3 0 2 1 -1 2
Scotland 3 0 1 2 -2 1


Sunday, June 9
England 2, Scotland 1

Monday, June 10
Argentina 0, Japan 0

Friday, June 14
Japan 2, Scotland 1
England 1. Argentina 0

Wednesday, June 19
England 2, Japan 0
Scotland 3, Argentina 3

Group E standings and schedule

Group E GP W D L GD PTS
Netherlands* 3 3 0 0 +3 6
Canada* 3 2 0 1 +2 6
Cameroon* 3 1 0 2 -2 3
New Zealand 3 0 0 3 -3 0


Monday, June 10
Canada 1, Cameroon 0

Tuesday, June 11
Netherlands 1, New Zealand 0

Saturday, June 15
Netherlands 3, Cameroon 1
Canada 2, New Zealand 0

Thursday, June 20
Netherlands 2, Canada 1
Cameroon 2, New Zealand 1

Group F standings and schedule

Group F GP W D L GD PTS
United States* 3 3 0 0 +18 9
Sweden* 3 2 0 1 +4 6
Chile 3 1 0 2 -3 3
Thailand 3 0 0 3 -19 0


Tuesday, June 11
Sweden 2, Chile 0
United States 13, Thailand 0

Sunday, June 16
Sweden 5, Thailand 1
United States 3, Chile 0

Thursday, June 20
United States 2, Sweden 1
Chile 2, Thailand 0

