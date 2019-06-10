2019 Women's World Cup standings, full schedule, dates, start times: Canada gets win on Day 4

The eighth installment of the FIFA Women's World Cup is underway in France. It's the third time the tournament has made its way to Europe and the first time since Germany in 2011. The action is underway from June 7 to July 7 as 24 participating nations battle to earn the right to hoist that coveted gold World Cup trophy when it's all said and done. The United States enter the tournament as the defending champions and the most decorated national team in Women's World Cup history with three titles, just ahead of Germany which has won it all twice.

Twenty-four teams are being split into six groups of four teams. The top two teams from each group advance to the round of 16, and the four 0best third-placed teams from the group stage will also move on to the knockout stage. Below you'll find the complete group standings and schedule for the tournament.

How to stream, watch on TV

The tournament will air in the United States English on FOX and FS1, while the Spanish broadcast rights are with Telemundo, with games also airing on Universo. You can watch the tournament on fuboTV (Try for free).

Who wins every Women's World Cup match? Visit SportsLine now to see picks from European expert David Sumpter, the math professor whose model is up 2,000 percent on international soccer.

Group A standings and schedule

Group A GP W D L GD PTS France 1 1 0 0 +4 3 Norway 1 1 0 0 +3 3 Nigeria 1 0 0 1 -3 3 South Korea 1 0 0 1 -4 0



Friday, June 7

France 4, South Korea 0

Saturday, June 8

Norway 3, Nigeria 0

Wednesday, June 12

Nigeria vs. South Korea, 9 a.m. ET, FS1

France vs. Norway, 3 p.m. ET, Fox

Monday, June 17

Nigeria vs. France, 3 p.m. ET, Fox

South Korea vs. Norway, 3 p.m. ET, FS1

Group B standings and schedule

Group B GP W D L GD PTS Spain 1 1 0 0 +3 3 Germany 1 2 0 0 1 3 China 1 0 0 1 -1 0 South Africa

1 0 0 1 -3 0



Saturday, June 8

Germany 1, China 0

Spain 3, South Africa 1

Wednesday, June 12

Germany vs. Spain, Noon ET, Fox

Thursday, June 13

South Africa vs. China, 3 p.m. ET, Fox

Monday, June 17

South Africa vs. Germany, Noon ET, Fox

China vs. Spain, Noon ET, FS1

Group C standings and schedule

Group C GP W D L GD PTS Brazil 1 1 0 0 +3 3 Italy 1 1 0 1 +1 3 Australia 1 0 0 1 -1 0 Jamaica 1 0 0 1 -3 0



Sunday, June 9

Italy 2, Australia 1

Brazil 3, Jamaica 0

Thursday, June 13

Australia vs. Brazil, Noon ET, Fox

Friday, June 14

Jamaica vs. Italy, Noon ET, Fox

Tuesday, June 18

Jamaica vs. Australia, 3 p.m. ET, FS2

Italy vs. Brazil, 3 p.m. ET, FS1

Group D standings and schedule

Group D GP W D L GD PTS England 1 1 0 0 +1 3 Japan 1 0 1 0 0 1 Argentina 1 0 1 0 0 1 Scotland 1 0 0 1 -1 0



Sunday, June 9

England 2, Scotland 1

Monday, June 10

Argentina 0, Japan 0

Friday, June 14

Japan vs. Scotland, 9 a.m. ET, FS1

England vs. Argentina, 3 p.m. ET, Fox

Wednesday, June 19

Japan vs. England, 3 p.m. ET, FS1

Scotland vs. Argentina, 3 p.m. ET, FS2

Group E standings and schedule

Group E GP W D L GD PTS Canada 1 1 0 0 +1 3 Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cameroon 1 0 0 1 -1 0



Monday, June 10

Canada 1, Cameroon 0

Tuesday, June 11

New Zealand vs. Netherlands, 9 a.m. ET

Saturday, June 15

Netherlands vs. Cameroon, 9 a.m. ET, FS1

Canada vs. New Zealand, 3 p.m. ET, FS2

Thursday, June 20

Netherlands vs. Canada, Noon ET, Fox

Cameroon vs. New Zealand, Noon ET, FS1

Group F standings and schedule

Group F GP W D L GD PTS United States 0 0 0 0 0 0 Thailand 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chile 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sweden 0 0 0 0 0 0



Tuesday, June 11

Chile vs. Sweden, Noon ET, FS1

United States vs. Thailand, 3 p.m. ET, Fox

Sunday, June 16

Sweden vs. Thailand, 9 a.m. ET, FS1

United States vs. Chile, Noon ET, Fox

Thursday, June 20

United States vs. Sweden, 3 p.m. ET, Fox

Thailand vs. Chile, 3 p.m. ET, FS1

Round of 16

Saturday, June 22

TBD vs. TBD, 11:30 a.m. ET, FS1

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, Fox

Sunday, June 23

TBD vs. TBD, 11:30 a.m. ET, FS1

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, Fox

Monday, June 24

TBD vs. TBD, Noon ET, FS1

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, FS1

Tuesday, June 25

TBD vs. TBD, Noon ET, FS1

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, FS1

Quarterfinals

Thursday, June 27

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, Fox

Friday, June 28

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, Fox

Saturday, June 29

TBD vs. TBD, 9 a.m. ET, FS1

TBD vs. TBD, 12:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 2

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, Fox

Wednesday, July 3

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, FS1

Third-place game

Saturday, July 6

TBD vs. TBD, 11 a.m. ET, Fox

Final

Sunday, July 7

TBD vs. TBD, 11 a.m. ET, Fox