2019 Women's World Cup top scorers: USA's Alex Morgan tied for Golden Boot lead heading into quarterfinals vs. France

The Golden Boot race at the 2019 Women's World Cup is heating up. While it looked like Alex Morgan would run away with the thing, she faces some competition in the form of England's Ellen White, who is now co-leader with her and Australia's Sam Kerr.

• 5 goals scored ⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽

Alex Morgan (United States)

The United States opened its Women's World Cup campaign with a record-setting 13-goal performance against Thailand. Alex Morgan scored five of the 13 goals on the night, matching Michelle Akers' single-game Women's World Cup record. Here's a look at her fifth goal:

ALEX MORGAN FOR THE RECORD! 😱😱@alexmorgan13's 5th ties Michelle Akers' single-game #FIFAWWC record ... and makes it 12-0 USA! pic.twitter.com/52Z0ePG6vI — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

Sam Kerr (Australia)

Kerr is Australia's star, and she showed up in a huge way in the Matildas' final group stage game. Kerr scored all four of Australia's goals in a 4-1 win over Jamaica, but now she can't add to her tally with the elimination to Norway in penalty kicks.

There's FOUR for Sam Kerr!



She forces the mistake from the goalkeeper and extends Australia's lead. pic.twitter.com/Y6QqMdcAkU — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 18, 2019

Ellen White (England)

She's drawn level with Kerr and Morgan with her goal in England's 3-0 win over Norway in the quarterfinals on Thursday, becoming the country's top scorer in the tournament's history in the process.

ELLEN WHITE MAKES IT ✌️ FOR ENGLAND



Nikita Parris sets her up perfectly to tap it home and make it 2-0 in the first half. #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/RPtcH8fi8X — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 27, 2019

• 4 goals scored ⚽⚽⚽⚽

Cristiane (Brazil)

She started off the tournament well but will stay at four goals after Brazil was eliminated by France on Sunday.

3 goals scored ⚽⚽⚽

Cristiana Girelli (Italy)

Girelli tossed herself into the goal scorer race with a hat trick against Jamaica. She had nine career goals for the national team entering this game and boosted it greatly with her clinical showing.

Megan Rapinoe (United States)

Rapinoe scored two penalty kick goals as the United States edged Spain, 2-1, in the round of 16. The second one was the game-winner, coming in the 76th minute.

Carli Lloyd (United States)

Lloyd got the start at the top for the U.S. against Chile in the second game, and the veteran made history. Lloyd set the Women's World Cup by scoring in her sixth consecutive tournament game. She opened the scoring with a left-footed strike and added a second goal in the first half for good measure. Here's her record-setting goal:

WHAT A GOAL FROM CARLI LLOYD! 💪🇺🇸



Dream start for the USA! pic.twitter.com/txYUkQTCTN — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2019

Wendie Renard (France)

Renard picked up her third goal of the tournament against Nigeria on a penalty kick. She initially missed the attempt, but VAR ruled the keeper left her line early, giving Renard another shot. She didn't miss twice.

Renard takes advantage of the second chance penalty and gives France the late lead! #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/sdys2TRqso — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 17, 2019

Sara Dabritz (Germany)

Jennifer Hermoso (Spain)

Aurora Galli (Italy)

2 goals scored ⚽⚽

Eugenie Le Sommer (France)



Valerie Gauvin (France)

Amandine Henry (France)

Barbara Bonansea (Italy)



Rose Lavelle (United States)

Sam Mewis (United States)

Lindsey Horan (United States)

Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands)



Lieke Martens (Netherlands)



Kosovare Asllani (Sweden)



Alexandra Popp (Germany)



Marta (Brazil)

Ajara Nchout (Cameroon)

Isabell Herlovsen (Norway)

• 1 goal scored ⚽

There are 53 different players who have scored one goal in this tournament, while there have also been eight own goals.