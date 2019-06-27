2019 Women's World Cup top scorers: USA's Alex Morgan tied for Golden Boot lead heading into quarterfinals vs. France
England's Ellen White also has scored five times
The Golden Boot race at the 2019 Women's World Cup is heating up. While it looked like Alex Morgan would run away with the thing, she faces some competition in the form of England's Ellen White, who is now co-leader with her and Australia's Sam Kerr.
• 5 goals scored ⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽
- Alex Morgan (United States)
The United States opened its Women's World Cup campaign with a record-setting 13-goal performance against Thailand. Alex Morgan scored five of the 13 goals on the night, matching Michelle Akers' single-game Women's World Cup record. Here's a look at her fifth goal:
- Sam Kerr (Australia)
Kerr is Australia's star, and she showed up in a huge way in the Matildas' final group stage game. Kerr scored all four of Australia's goals in a 4-1 win over Jamaica, but now she can't add to her tally with the elimination to Norway in penalty kicks.
- Ellen White (England)
She's drawn level with Kerr and Morgan with her goal in England's 3-0 win over Norway in the quarterfinals on Thursday, becoming the country's top scorer in the tournament's history in the process.
• 4 goals scored ⚽⚽⚽⚽
- Cristiane (Brazil)
She started off the tournament well but will stay at four goals after Brazil was eliminated by France on Sunday.
3 goals scored ⚽⚽⚽
- Cristiana Girelli (Italy)
Girelli tossed herself into the goal scorer race with a hat trick against Jamaica. She had nine career goals for the national team entering this game and boosted it greatly with her clinical showing.
- Megan Rapinoe (United States)
Rapinoe scored two penalty kick goals as the United States edged Spain, 2-1, in the round of 16. The second one was the game-winner, coming in the 76th minute.
- Carli Lloyd (United States)
Lloyd got the start at the top for the U.S. against Chile in the second game, and the veteran made history. Lloyd set the Women's World Cup by scoring in her sixth consecutive tournament game. She opened the scoring with a left-footed strike and added a second goal in the first half for good measure. Here's her record-setting goal:
- Wendie Renard (France)
Renard picked up her third goal of the tournament against Nigeria on a penalty kick. She initially missed the attempt, but VAR ruled the keeper left her line early, giving Renard another shot. She didn't miss twice.
- Sara Dabritz (Germany)
- Jennifer Hermoso (Spain)
- Aurora Galli (Italy)
2 goals scored ⚽⚽
- Eugenie Le Sommer (France)
- Valerie Gauvin (France)
- Amandine Henry (France)
- Barbara Bonansea (Italy)
- Rose Lavelle (United States)
- Sam Mewis (United States)
- Lindsey Horan (United States)
- Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands)
- Lieke Martens (Netherlands)
- Kosovare Asllani (Sweden)
- Alexandra Popp (Germany)
- Marta (Brazil)
- Ajara Nchout (Cameroon)
- Isabell Herlovsen (Norway)
• 1 goal scored ⚽
There are 53 different players who have scored one goal in this tournament, while there have also been eight own goals.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
England knocks out Norway
England scored three times and impressed their fans... including David Beckham
-
What to expect from USWNT vs. France
Arguably the top two contenders to win the Women's World Cup will square off in the quarterfinal...
-
2019 Women's World Cup schedule
England will play the winner of USA-France
-
Women's World Cup round of 16 bracket
The quarterfinals start Thursday with England-Norway
-
Women's World Cup knockout stage bracket
Who will be crowned champions this summer in France?
-
WWC DFS lineups, picks for USA vs France
DFS millionaire Mike McClure shares his top Women's World Cup DFS lineups for FanDuel and...