2019 Women's World Cup: Twitter explodes with memes over USWNT's historic rout of Thailand

The United States women's national team came into the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup with high hopes, but we're not sure even they could have predicted how badly they'd beat up on Thailand to start their tournament action this week.

Opening Group F play in Reims, France, the Americans wasted no time putting Thailand in a hole, finding the net three different times before halftime in their match. Thanks to an Alex Morgan score 12 minutes into the contest, the U.S. maintained an early lead, then proceeded to pile on like never before, pushing the deficit to three goals with strikes from Rose Lavelle and Lindsey Horan, rounding out the first half with 73-percent possession. By the end of the game, Alex Morgan had scored a record five -- count them, five! -- goals.

The possible amount of times the #USWNT may score a goal against Thailand pic.twitter.com/aaUqpU0LZA — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) June 11, 2019

Yes, you read that right. The USWNT beat Thailand 13-0. (They scored six times in the time it took to write this story, by the way). It's not that kind of football, but you wouldn't have known that just from looking at the scoreboard. Twitter certainly couldn't get enough of the historic blowout, exploding with memes and virtual gasps in celebration and awe of what the Americans accomplished:

Thailand as this match has gone on pic.twitter.com/c1oMpeQz8W — Board Man Gets Paid (@cjzero) June 11, 2019

the good news is thailand gets the first pick in the draft — Scott Cacciola (@ScottCacciola) June 11, 2019

This is the U.S. “Dream Team” beating Angola 116-48 at the 1992 Olympics. Only difference is the Americans were called bullies back then. — Frank Isola (@TheFrankIsola) June 11, 2019

This is the definition of “well that escalated quickly!” @USWNT 😳😎👏 pic.twitter.com/r1TgN0XhQm — Taylor Stern (@TayStern) June 11, 2019

And it's not even the 60th minute #USWNT pic.twitter.com/NINwSPx5KE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 11, 2019

The #USWNT has scored more World Cup goals in 55 minutes than the #USMNT scored in the last ~9 years. — Adam Nathaniel Peck (@adamnpeck) June 11, 2019

USWNT passed so much they drew Sonic pic.twitter.com/qKF5q3hZvy — Hector Diaz (@iamHectorDiaz) June 11, 2019

megan rapinoe knee fart celly dot gif — Katie Nolan (@katienolan) June 11, 2019

You get a goal. You get a goal. You get a goal. They help us get a goal. You get a goal x 2 #USWNT pic.twitter.com/4nB8dFlosm — Blue - SeaAtlien (@Trueblueimages) June 11, 2019