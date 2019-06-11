2019 Women's World Cup: Twitter explodes with memes over USWNT's historic rout of Thailand
The U.S. women are not messing around, and social media can't get enough of it
The United States women's national team came into the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup with high hopes, but we're not sure even they could have predicted how badly they'd beat up on Thailand to start their tournament action this week.
Opening Group F play in Reims, France, the Americans wasted no time putting Thailand in a hole, finding the net three different times before halftime in their match. Thanks to an Alex Morgan score 12 minutes into the contest, the U.S. maintained an early lead, then proceeded to pile on like never before, pushing the deficit to three goals with strikes from Rose Lavelle and Lindsey Horan, rounding out the first half with 73-percent possession. By the end of the game, Alex Morgan had scored a record five -- count them, five! -- goals.
Yes, you read that right. The USWNT beat Thailand 13-0. (They scored six times in the time it took to write this story, by the way). It's not that kind of football, but you wouldn't have known that just from looking at the scoreboard. Twitter certainly couldn't get enough of the historic blowout, exploding with memes and virtual gasps in celebration and awe of what the Americans accomplished:
