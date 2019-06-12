2019 Women's World Cup: Were USWNT celebrations truly a bad look for the Americans?

It's common knowledge now that the U.S. Women's National Team absolutely smoked Thailand on Tuesday in the 2019 Women's World Cup, riding five -- yes, five -- goals from Alex Morgan to a historic 13-0 rout in Group F play.

But more people have seemingly been talking about the way USWNT celebrated its goal spree than the way the team shellacked its opponent in the wake of the victory. Everyone from former Canadian standouts to Hope Solo herself has suggested the Americans may have gone "overboard" in hyping up goals once they were already up by eight, nine, 10 and so forth.

Was the U.S. really doing too much, though? Or was the team simply overflowing with rightfully earned joy, as USWNT celebration leader Megan Rapinoe said after the match?

"I didn't love 'em," Danny Kanell said on Wednesday's edition of the "Kanell & Bell" podcast. "I thought it was a bad look for a national team to behave in a way that just -- I tried to teach my children, my girls, how to play sports with two words: with class and with sportsmanship. And I thought that was the last thing that was on their minds in that game."

Kanell's co-host, former NBA veteran Raja Bell, saw it differently.

"You celebrate when you score a goal," he said. "It's a thing. I don't really have a problem. I watched the whole game, and I didn't see any celebration that was outside the scope of what we call normal. I don't think they were overdoing it. My questions would be more ... like, 'Do you want to keep risking some of your stars' health?'"

