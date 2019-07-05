2019 World Cup final: Why the Netherlands will beat the USWNT as underdogs

The Netherlands women's national team goes for its second major title on Sunday when it plays in its first ever World Cup final as the United States. The Dutch are a surprise finalist despite winning Euro 2017. After struggling in qualifying for the 2019 World Cup and needing the playoff just to make it into the field, this powerful squad has impressed, knocking off Canada, Japan and Sweden, among others, to make the final.

While the United States is the heavy favorite, here are three reasons why the Netherlands can pull off the upset and lift the trophy. To be transparent, I think the United States women's national team rolls, and I wrote why the U.S. will win here.

1. Because the attacking ability will be too much to handle

This team is so clever in attack and creates chance after chance. Be it filtering balls out wide, combining quickly into space or firing from range, the Netherlands have quite the attacking ability that the U.S. won't be able to handle. Striker Vivianne Miedema has three goals in the cup, while Lieke Martens has two, and six other players have already scored. This team thrives in the run of play and knows how to break down any defense, and with the lapses we've seen in the USA defense, they will have their chances in this one.

Expect plenty of chances and for them to put a couple away.

2. It's destiny for a team that has made crazy improvement

This team's ascension has been truly remarkable. Take a look at this timeline:

2015: Qualify for first ever World Cup and advance to round of 16

2017: Host Euro 2017 and win it, going 6-0-0 and beating Sweden, England and Denmark for the title.

2019: Qualify for second ever World Cup and make the final

That's just a crazy run that is hard to match with any team. An up-and-coming national team with a bright future, a bunch of top young talent and the right instruction, the Netherlands have European power written all over them, much like the men's national team. It's easy to see this team's destined for the title.

Though expectations rose after winning Euro, those were dampened by a poor qualifying campaign for this World Cup. But they didn't give up and make a final in which nobody is really giving them much of a chance.

It's destiny, and it's meant to be.

3. History says it won't be USA

If you are a big believer in history and in trends, it's easy to see why the U.S. won't win and why the Netherlands will. A women's national team has never in history won back-to-back World Cup titles. Winning a World Cup is hard enough, and winning two in a row has proven to be impossible thus far. With all of the adversity that the U.S. has faced, having to win three straight tight matches, it shouldn't shock us if they can't hold on here as the Netherlands wins their first world crown with a dominant attack.

The Dutch average over 13 shots a game; if they can put 2-3 away, they should lift the trophy in Lyon.

You can watch the match at 11 a.m. ET on fuboTV (Try for free) on Sunday.