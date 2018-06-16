A World Cup first: VAR helps overturn penalty kick call during France vs. Australia match

For the first time in World Cup history, the video assistant referees helped the head official overturn a call

Video assistant referee (VAR) has made its first major impact in a World Cup match. In the fifth match of the tournament, we saw our first use of VAR as France took on Australia to open Saturday's slate. Antoine Griezmann was taken down in the box early in the second half, and the referee did not award a penalty kick, but he got an alert from the VAR officials, went and checked the replay, and a penalty eventually was given. It's the first time the video review has been used in a World Cup match.

Here's the ref giving the penalty kick, a replay of the foul and the goal from Griezmann: 

Thankfully, it was quick and didn't delay the game much at all. The officials worked hard and quickly to try to make the correct call, and as a result, fans were treated to a piece of World Cup history. 

Many thought we would have seen VAR in Spain vs. Portugal after an early penalty kick was given when Cristiano Ronaldo went down in the box after a challenge from Nacho, but we just had to wait till the following day.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES