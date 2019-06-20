Alex Morgan, Julie Ertz injury updates: USWNT stars kept out at World Cup for precautionary reasons
It's likely the U.S. is at full strength in the round of 16
The United States women's national team saw the injury bug bite twice on Thursday, but it appears neither ailment is overly alarming. Before beating Sweden 2-0 to win Group F, Julie Ertz picked up a thigh injury and was held out of the game. During the game, Golden Boot leader Alex Morgan looked to have picked up an injury and was taken off at half time.
Well, it looks like USA fans can rest easy as both as the decision to rest Ertz and to sub off Morgan were both precautionary. According to Sports Illustrated, USWNT coach Jill Ellis said she took Morgan off due to a knock and that the substitution was a preventative measure. U.S. Soccer made similar comments about Ertz before the game.
Smart of Ellis not to force anything. It sounds like they are light injuries that you wouldn't expect to keep them out of Monday's game against Spain in the round of 16. Even without Morgan and/or Ertz, the U.S. has more than enough depth to advance to a potential showdown with France in the quarterfinals. If neither can go, expect Sam Mewis to start in the middle as she did on Thursday, with Carli Lloyd likely replacing Morgan up top.
