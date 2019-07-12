Allie Long, USWNT star, has key to NYC, wedding ring stolen from Los Angeles hotel room

While United States Women's National Team midfielder Allie Long was at the ESPYs this week celebrating her team's World Cup win, someone was allegedly burglarizing her Los Angels hotel room.

While at the show -- in which the USWNT won the "Best Team" award -- Long tweeted that her hotel room had been broken into. Among the items stolen were her wedding ring, cash and the key to New York City she was given by Mayor Bill de Blasio at the USWNT championship parade.

After the @ESPYS show someone stole my wedding ring, cash and the key to my favorite city after just receiving it from my hotel room. Do you make copies @NYCMayor ? I would love a new one. — Allie Long (@ALLIE_LONG) July 12, 2019

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told People that the door to Long's hotel room was not locked at the time of the break in.

"The night before, July 10, at 9 p.m., Allie Long and her husband had left room door unlocked, came back within hour, and then went to sleep," a spokesperson said. "The next morning, they discovered items were missing."

The mayor responded Long's tweet about copies of the key.

"So sorry to hear it, Allie," de Blasio wrote. "Hang in there. Don't worry about the key. Like any good New Yorker, we keep a spare for our neighbors! We got you covered."

Long joked about the ordeal on Instagram, saying she is thankful that she still has her medal from the World Cup.