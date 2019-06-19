Argentina at the 2019 Women's World Cup: How to watch game vs. Scotland on TV, live stream

Argentina's women's national team is back at the World Cup for the first time since 2007. Times are changing and the women's side is being embraced even more in the country with the recent addition of a women's league. The team played Japan to a scoreless draw in its opener before falling to England in its second game at the tournament. Argentina can qualify for the knockout stage if the team can defeat Scotland on Wednesday.

Here's the roster, the team's history at the World Cup and more.

Roster

Goalkeepers: Vanina Correa (CA Rosario Central), Gabriela Garton (no club affiliation), Solana Pereyra (UAI Urquiza)

Defenders: Agustina Barroso (Madrid CFF), Eliana Stábile (Boca Juniors), Adriana Sachs (UAI Urquiza), Aldana Cometti (Sevilla), Virginia Gómez (Rosario Central), Gabriela Chávez (River Plate), Natalie Juncos (no club affiliation)

Midfielders: Vanesa Santana (Logroño), Ruth Bravo (Tacón), Estefanía Banini (Levante), Florencia Bonsegundo (Sporting Huelva), Miriam Mayorga (UAI Urquiza), Lorena Benítez (Boca Juniors), Mariela Coronel (Granada), Mariana Larroquette (UAI Urquiza), Dalila Ippólito (River Plate)

Forwards: Yael Oviedo (Rayo Vallecano), Sole Jaimes (Lyon), Belén Potassa (UAI Urquiza), Milagros Menéndez (UAI Urquiza)

Competition history

World Cup appearances: Three

Best finish: Group stage (2003, 2007)

Last World Cup: 2007

Matches

Monday, June 10

Argentina 0, Japan 0

Friday, June 14

England 1, Argentina 0

Wednesday, June 19

Scotland vs. Argentina, 3 p.m. ET, FS2

What to know

It's going to be hard for this team to get out of the group. Argentina always seems to get a tricky group at the WWC and this is no different. La Albiceleste have never finished higher than fourth in any group at the World Cup and are opening up against the runner-up and then taking on the third-place team from the last cup. It's a tall task. Expect this team to focus on the defensive side of the game and try to squeak out a draw or two and leave everything up for grabs against Scotland on the final matchday. Keep an eye on striker Soledad Jaimes, a forward who is just a pest to deal with. She is good in the area, has tons of energy and is a tricky player to mark.

