Argentina at the 2019 Women's World Cup: Schedule, scores, full roster, fixtures, TV and live stream
This is the country's third appearance at a World Cup
Argentina's women's national team is back at the World Cup for the first time since 2007. Times are changing and the women's side is being embraced even more in the country with the recent addition of a women's league. The team is hopeful, met with Lionel Messi before the tournament for advice and will try to make noise in a tricky group.
For the tournament's full schedule, standings and more click here.
Here's the roster, the team's history at the World Cup and more.
Roster
Goalkeepers: Vanina Correa (CA Rosario Central), Gabriela Garton (no club affiliation), Solana Pereyra (UAI Urquiza)
Defenders: Agustina Barroso (Madrid CFF), Eliana Stábile (Boca Juniors), Adriana Sachs (UAI Urquiza), Aldana Cometti (Sevilla), Virginia Gómez (Rosario Central), Gabriela Chávez (River Plate), Natalie Juncos (no club affiliation)
Midfielders: Vanesa Santana (Logroño), Ruth Bravo (Tacón), Estefanía Banini (Levante), Florencia Bonsegundo (Sporting Huelva), Miriam Mayorga (UAI Urquiza), Lorena Benítez (Boca Juniors), Mariela Coronel (Granada), Mariana Larroquette (UAI Urquiza), Dalila Ippólito (River Plate)
Forwards: Yael Oviedo (Rayo Vallecano), Sole Jaimes (Lyon), Belén Potassa (UAI Urquiza), Milagros Menéndez (UAI Urquiza)
Competition history
World Cup appearances: Three
Best finish: Group stage (2003, 2007)
Last World Cup: 2007
Matches
Monday, June 10
Argentina vs. Japan, Noon ET, FS1
Friday, June 14
England vs. Argentina, 3 p.m. ET, Fox
Wednesday, June 19
Scotland vs. Argentina, 3 p.m. ET, FS2
What to know
It's going to be hard for this team to get out of the group. Argentina always seems to get a tricky group at the WWC and this is no different. La Albiceleste have never finished higher than fourth in any group at the World Cup and are opening up against the runner-up and then taking on the third-place team from the last cup. It's a tall task. Expect this team to focus on the defensive side of the game and try to squeak out a draw or two and leave everything up for grabs against Scotland on the final matchday. Keep an eye on striker Soledad Jaimes, a forward who is just a pest to deal with. She is good in the area, has tons of energy and is a tricky player to mark.
How to watch
You can watch the entire tournament on fuboTV (Try for free).
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Women's World Cup 2019 odds, title picks
David Sumpter's Soccerbot model is up 2,000 percent and just released Women's World Cup 2019...
-
How to watch Women's World Cup in 4K
There's an easy way to watch the every big game from the tournament in France in 4K
-
5 reasons why USWNT will win World Cup
The U.S. are ranked the No. 1 team in the world by FIFA
-
5 reasons why USWNT won't win World Cup
The United States are the favorite to win the tournament, but this team is not perfect
-
Betting odds for 2019 Women's World Cup
The United States women's national team is going to be an extremely tough out this summer
-
Women's World Cup opening matches odds
The first game kicks off on June 7 as the hosts France take on South Korea