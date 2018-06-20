Argentina vs. Croatia live stream info, channel: How to watch Lionel Messi at World Cup 2018 on TV and online

Don't miss a moment of the World Cup! Visit "My Teams" in your Settings and select your favorite team to set up scores and news alerts.

Argentina faces Croatia on Thursday in Nizhny Novgorod with first place in Group D up for grabs ahead of Iceland and Nigeria on Friday. It's an early, massive match at the World Cup. Croatia is coming off a 2-0 win over Nigeria while Argentina couldn't find its scoring boots in a 1-1 draw with Iceland.

Expect Croatia to stick with a similar lineup to the first match, though it may field a more defensive-oriented lineup with with Mateo Kovacic in the middle. As for Argentina, the squad should look much different. In training, Jorge Sampaoli has replaced Angel Di Maria with Cristian Pavon, Marcos Acuna could join the lineup and it looks like the team won't go with a defensive midfield duo. It could be Enzo Perez or Maxi Meza to add a tad more balance in the midfield.

Three huge points are at stake and the pressure is on the South Americans. A win for Croatia would practically mean it would advance to the knockout stage.

Here's how you can watch the match and more.

How to watch

When: Thursday at 2 p.m. ET



Thursday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Nizhny Novgorod Stadium



Nizhny Novgorod Stadium TV: Fox and Telemundo



Fox and Telemundo Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)



fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App



Prediction

Argentina finds its form in attack and gets a much-needed three points with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Pavon scoring. Argentina 2, Croatia 1.

Argentina vs. Croatia score, live updates

