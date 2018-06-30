Argentina vs. France final score, recap: Mbappe scores twice as Messi and company crash out of World Cup

Argentina is done at the 2018 World Cup, and France is moving on. The Europeans earned their first ever victory over the South Americans at a World Cup, beating Lionel Messi and company 4-3 after trailing 2-1 early in the second half. Against a weak Argentina defense, France used its speed and fine finishing for their best attacking display at the cup, knocking out the two-time champs with ease.

Though Argentina took a 2-1 lead in the second half, it wasn't going to be enough with an error-prone defense, as Didier Deschamps' team scored three quick goals to put it away. Kylian Mbappe stole the show with two goals while also winning a penalty kick.

It all started on 13 minutes from the penalty kick Mbappe won, and Antoine Griezmann finished:

Griezmann puts France ahead!



Mbappé draws a penalty for Les Bleus and Griezmann puts it away to make it 1-0. pic.twitter.com/pzj63fhQi0 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 30, 2018

But Argentina responded just before the break with a great goal from Angel Di Maria:

ANGEL DI MARIA! 😱😱😱



The Argentinian unleashes a rocket from outside of the box to pull them level just before the half. pic.twitter.com/pWbSsYR1eN — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 30, 2018

Gabriel Mercado then finished a shot from Messi to take a surprising 2-1 lead

Argentina take the lead! 🇦🇷



Messi's shot gets redirected into the back of the net by Mercado to make it 2-1 just minutes into the second half. pic.twitter.com/5jpBjCbdmy — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 30, 2018

Then it all went downhill from there for Argentina. First Benjamin Pavard scored one of the goals of the tournament with this golazo nine minutes later:

Pavard to Di Maria: Anything you can do I can do better! 🚀😱 pic.twitter.com/ugnBrIyp0i — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 30, 2018

Then seven minutes after that, Mbappe got his first with a nice little finish:

Mbappé puts France ahead!



He collects the loose ball in the box and fires it home to make it 3-2 for Les Bleus. pic.twitter.com/gCdhCD5C0e — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 30, 2018

And four minutes later on the counter, he put it away:

Mbappé AGAIN!



The 19-year-old gets his second of the game to put France up 4-2. pic.twitter.com/1mY2fN2MBc — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 30, 2018

And that ends Messi and Argentina's World Cup in a painful way, by getting destroyed in defense and making mistakes. The win moves France into the quarterfinals, where they'll face either Portugal or Uruguay.

Relive Argentina vs. France match commentary

If the live blog doesn't load properly, click here.



