Argentina vs. France final score, recap: Mbappe scores twice as Messi and company crash out of World Cup

It wasn't a good showing for the Argentinian team in what's been a common theme

Argentina is done at the 2018 World Cup, and France is moving on. The Europeans earned their first ever victory over the South Americans at a World Cup, beating Lionel Messi and company 4-3 after trailing 2-1 early in the second half. Against a weak Argentina defense, France used its speed and fine finishing for their best attacking display at the cup, knocking out the two-time champs with ease.

Though Argentina took a 2-1 lead in the second half, it wasn't going to be enough with an error-prone defense, as Didier Deschamps' team scored three quick goals to put it away. Kylian Mbappe stole the show with two goals while also winning a penalty kick.

It all started on 13 minutes from the penalty kick Mbappe won, and Antoine Griezmann finished: 

But Argentina responded just before the break with a great goal from Angel Di Maria:

Gabriel Mercado then finished a shot from Messi to take a surprising 2-1 lead

Then it all went downhill from there for Argentina. First Benjamin Pavard scored one of the goals of the tournament with this golazo nine minutes later:

Then seven minutes after that, Mbappe got his first with a nice little finish:

And four minutes later on the counter, he put it away:

And that ends Messi and Argentina's World Cup in a painful way, by getting destroyed in defense and making mistakes. The win moves France into the quarterfinals, where they'll face either Portugal or Uruguay. 

Relive Argentina vs. France match commentary

If the live blog doesn't load properly, click here.


For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES