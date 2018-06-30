Argentina vs. France final score, recap: Mbappe scores twice as Messi and company crash out of World Cup
It wasn't a good showing for the Argentinian team in what's been a common theme
Argentina is done at the 2018 World Cup, and France is moving on. The Europeans earned their first ever victory over the South Americans at a World Cup, beating Lionel Messi and company 4-3 after trailing 2-1 early in the second half. Against a weak Argentina defense, France used its speed and fine finishing for their best attacking display at the cup, knocking out the two-time champs with ease.
Though Argentina took a 2-1 lead in the second half, it wasn't going to be enough with an error-prone defense, as Didier Deschamps' team scored three quick goals to put it away. Kylian Mbappe stole the show with two goals while also winning a penalty kick.
It all started on 13 minutes from the penalty kick Mbappe won, and Antoine Griezmann finished:
But Argentina responded just before the break with a great goal from Angel Di Maria:
Gabriel Mercado then finished a shot from Messi to take a surprising 2-1 lead
Then it all went downhill from there for Argentina. First Benjamin Pavard scored one of the goals of the tournament with this golazo nine minutes later:
Then seven minutes after that, Mbappe got his first with a nice little finish:
And four minutes later on the counter, he put it away:
And that ends Messi and Argentina's World Cup in a painful way, by getting destroyed in defense and making mistakes. The win moves France into the quarterfinals, where they'll face either Portugal or Uruguay.
