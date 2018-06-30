Argentina vs. France highlights: Di Maria levels score with one of the best goals of World Cup

Angel Di Maria unleashed an absolute screamer from 30 yards out

For 40 minutes on Saturday, France tore up Argentina in their Round of 16 clash at the 2018 World Cup. Over and over again, Kylian Mbappe broke free against a slower Argentinian backline and as a result, France held a 1-0 lead as halftime approached. But with one incredible strike, Angel Di Maria rendered France's dominance during the first 40 minutes completely useless.

In the 41st minute, Di Maria leveled the score with one of the best goals of the tournament, a left-footed screamer from 30 yards away that headed toward the top corner like a heat-seeking missile. 

Take a look:

The reaction:

The stat that matters:

Despite getting outplayed, Argentina entered the midpoint deadlocked with France thanks to Di Maria's moment of brilliance. The victor will go on to face the winner of Uruguay-Portugal.

To follow along with the action, check out our live-blog here.

CBS Sports Writer

Sean Wagner-McGough joined CBS Sports in 2015 after graduating from UC Berkeley. A native of Seattle, Sean now resides in the Bay Area. He spends his spare time defending Jay Cutler on Twitter. Full Bio

Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES