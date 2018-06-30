Argentina vs. France highlights: Di Maria levels score with one of the best goals of World Cup

For 40 minutes on Saturday, France tore up Argentina in their Round of 16 clash at the 2018 World Cup. Over and over again, Kylian Mbappe broke free against a slower Argentinian backline and as a result, France held a 1-0 lead as halftime approached. But with one incredible strike, Angel Di Maria rendered France's dominance during the first 40 minutes completely useless.

In the 41st minute, Di Maria leveled the score with one of the best goals of the tournament, a left-footed screamer from 30 yards away that headed toward the top corner like a heat-seeking missile.

Take a look:

ANGEL DI MARIA! 😱😱😱



The Argentinian unleashes a rocket from outside of the box to pull them level just before the half. pic.twitter.com/pWbSsYR1eN — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 30, 2018

The reaction:

Angel Di María's golazo sent Buenos Aires into a frenzy. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/6GQEYsTWTf — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 30, 2018

The stat that matters:

30.2 - Angel Di Maria's goal at 30.2 yards is the longest range goal scored at the 2018 World Cup so far. Heavenly. #ARG #FRAARG #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/FiAojynXnx — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 30, 2018

Despite getting outplayed, Argentina entered the midpoint deadlocked with France thanks to Di Maria's moment of brilliance. The victor will go on to face the winner of Uruguay-Portugal.

To follow along with the action, check out our live-blog here.