Argentina vs. France highlights: Di Maria, Pavard exchange best goals of the World Cup
Angel Di Maria unleashed an absolute screamer, which was followed up by Benjamin Pavard's rocket
Angel Di Maria's goal of the tournament didn't last long. The goal of the tournament now belongs to Benjamin Pavard.
For 40 minutes on Saturday, France tore up Argentina in their Round of 16 clash at the 2018 World Cup. Over and over again, Kylian Mbappe broke free against a slower Argentinian backline and as a result, France held a 1-0 lead as halftime approached. But with one incredible strike, Di Maria rendered France's dominance during the first 40 minutes completely useless.
In the 41st minute, Di Maria leveled the score with one of the best goals of the tournament, a left-footed screamer from 30 yards away that headed toward the top corner like a heat-seeking missile.
Take a look:
The reaction:
The stat that matters:
Despite getting outplayed, Argentina entered the midpoint deadlocked with France thanks to Di Maria's moment of brilliance. And then on the other side of halftime, Argentina took a 2-1 lead when Gabriel Mercado redirected Lionel Messi's shot into the goal. And just like that, Argentina was 40 or so minutes away from advancing to the quarterfinals against the winner of Uruguay-Portugal.
Just like Di Maria before him, Benjamin Pavard rendered a lead useless with a mesmerizing goal. Pavard's goal didn't come from as far out as Di Maria's, but the technique and resulting spin on the ball one-upped Di Maria's goal as the best of the tournament. In the 57th minute, Pavard hammered a bouncing ball at the top of the box with the outside of his foot into the far post.
Watch until the end, because the final replay that shows the spin is insane:
And then, with the score knotted up at 2-2, the floodgates opened. Argentina surrendered two mored goals and suddenly, it's France who holds a two-goal advantage. Mbappe (who else?) put away both goals in a span of four minutes. In the end, his dominance over Argentina's backline did matter.
Mbappé puts France ahead!— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 30, 2018
He collects the loose ball in the box and fires it home to make it 3-2 for Les Bleus. pic.twitter.com/gCdhCD5C0e
Mbappé AGAIN!— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 30, 2018
The 19-year-old gets his second of the game to put France up 4-2. pic.twitter.com/1mY2fN2MBc
To follow along with the action, check out our live-blog here.
-
Argentina vs. France updates
The round of 16 kicks off with this massive clash between playmakers Lionel Messi and Paul...
-
Watch World Cup in English and Spanish
Here's what to know if you want to watch in English or Spanish
-
Uruguay vs. Portugal World Cup preview
It's the on-fire Ronaldo against a team that hasn't conceded a goal
-
World Cup: Argentina vs France top picks
European soccer expert picks Saturday's 2018 World Cup game
-
World Cup odds, sims, teams to fade
David Sumpter's Soccerbot model is up 1,800 percent on its picks
-
World Cup knockout stage schedule
Here's how the knockout stage is shaping up