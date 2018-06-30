Argentina vs. France highlights: Di Maria, Pavard exchange best goals of the World Cup

Angel Di Maria's goal of the tournament didn't last long. The goal of the tournament now belongs to Benjamin Pavard.

For 40 minutes on Saturday, France tore up Argentina in their Round of 16 clash at the 2018 World Cup. Over and over again, Kylian Mbappe broke free against a slower Argentinian backline and as a result, France held a 1-0 lead as halftime approached. But with one incredible strike, Di Maria rendered France's dominance during the first 40 minutes completely useless.

In the 41st minute, Di Maria leveled the score with one of the best goals of the tournament, a left-footed screamer from 30 yards away that headed toward the top corner like a heat-seeking missile.

Take a look:

ANGEL DI MARIA! 😱😱😱



The Argentinian unleashes a rocket from outside of the box to pull them level just before the half. pic.twitter.com/pWbSsYR1eN — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 30, 2018

The reaction:

Angel Di María's golazo sent Buenos Aires into a frenzy. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/6GQEYsTWTf — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 30, 2018

The stat that matters:

30.2 - Angel Di Maria's goal at 30.2 yards is the longest range goal scored at the 2018 World Cup so far. Heavenly. #ARG #FRAARG #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/FiAojynXnx — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 30, 2018

Despite getting outplayed, Argentina entered the midpoint deadlocked with France thanks to Di Maria's moment of brilliance. And then on the other side of halftime, Argentina took a 2-1 lead when Gabriel Mercado redirected Lionel Messi's shot into the goal. And just like that, Argentina was 40 or so minutes away from advancing to the quarterfinals against the winner of Uruguay-Portugal.

Just like Di Maria before him, Benjamin Pavard rendered a lead useless with a mesmerizing goal. Pavard's goal didn't come from as far out as Di Maria's, but the technique and resulting spin on the ball one-upped Di Maria's goal as the best of the tournament. In the 57th minute, Pavard hammered a bouncing ball at the top of the box with the outside of his foot into the far post.

Watch until the end, because the final replay that shows the spin is insane:

Pavard to Di Maria: Anything you can do I can do better! 🚀😱 pic.twitter.com/ugnBrIyp0i — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 30, 2018

And then, with the score knotted up at 2-2, the floodgates opened. Argentina surrendered two mored goals and suddenly, it's France who holds a two-goal advantage. Mbappe (who else?) put away both goals in a span of four minutes. In the end, his dominance over Argentina's backline did matter.

Mbappé puts France ahead!



He collects the loose ball in the box and fires it home to make it 3-2 for Les Bleus. pic.twitter.com/gCdhCD5C0e — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 30, 2018 Mbappé AGAIN!



The 19-year-old gets his second of the game to put France up 4-2. pic.twitter.com/1mY2fN2MBc — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 30, 2018

