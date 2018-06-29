Argentina vs. France World Cup live stream info, channel: How to watch Russia 2018 on TV and online

The 2018 World Cup's round of 16 begins on Saturday, and it kicks off with a huge clash. It's Argentina vs. France in Kazan with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line. It's Lionel Messi and company against Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba and a talented French team.

The South Americans enter this match with confidence after finally getting a win. They opened with a draw to Iceland and a loss to Croatia, but a late Marcos Rojo goal against Nigeria gave them the win that secured second place in Group D. As for the French, they won Group C with two wins and a draw but haven't been all that impressive either. They struggled to beat Australia and won on an own goal, they beat Peru 1-0 but were outplayed, and they took it easy against Denmark in the last match for a 0-0 draw that benefited both.

France will likely go with Olivier Giroud in attack to have a target man, but don't be surprised if they instead opt for more speed in the final third. As for Argentina, who knows what we'll see from them. The expectation is a back four, but the big question is whether Cristian Pavon will get his first start in the tournament after impressing during all of his group stage appearances in Russia.

When it comes to the history of these two teams, they have met twice in the past at the World Cup, both wins for Argentina, with three goals for the South Americans and one of the Europeans. A 1-0 win for Argentina at the 1930 World Cup, and a 2-1 Argentina win in the 1978 tournament.

Here's how you can watch the match and more. And be sure to return a half an hour before kickoff for our live blog of the game:

How to watch Argentina vs. France

When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET



Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Kazan Arena



Kazan Arena TV: Fox and Telemundo



Fox and Telemundo Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)



fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App



SportsLine odds

So which team has the highest probability to win the World Cup, and which teams shock the football world? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams have the best chance to win the 2018 World Cup and see which long shots can go all the way, all from a European soccer expert who created a model that's returned an 1800 percent profit on the bookmakers' closing odds!

Argentina vs. France prediction

Argentina puts together its second straight performance, leaving an unorganized France team out of the cup thanks to a late Sergio Aguero goal. Argentina 2, France 1.

Argentina vs. France score, live updates

If the live blog doesn't load properly, click here.