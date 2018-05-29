Argentina vs. Haiti live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Messi and co. on TV, stream online
It's the last friendly in Argentina for the national team before a trip to Israel
Argentina says goodbye to its home fans on Monday night when they face Haiti at La Bombonera in a friendly before leaving to continue its pre-World Cup preparation.
Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports and beIN Sports in Spanish
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
What's at stake?
For Argentina, just a chance to build some momentum and for manager Jorge Sampaoli to get a better understanding of the kind of lineup he wants to field in Russia. For Haiti, a chance at a massive upset.
Prediction
Argentina's last tune-up on home soil before a trip to Israel ends with plenty of goals and a growing confidence. Argentina 6, Haiti 0.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
World Cup: What to know about Poland
This will be their eighth World Cup appearance
-
World Cup: What to know about Japan
This will be their Xth World Cup appearance
-
World Cup: What to know about Senegal
This will be their second World Cup appearance
-
World Cup: What to know about Colombia
This will be their sixth World Cup appearance
-
World Cup: What to know about Tunisia
This will be their fifth World Cup appearance
-
World Cup: What to know about Panama
This will be their first World Cup appearance